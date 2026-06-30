Pocket Raises $11 Million as Demand Grows for Dedicated AI Recorders

Pocket has raised $11 million to expand its credit card-sized AI recorder, which captures in-person conversations and converts them into transcripts, summaries and action items.

Accel led the funding, with participation from Y Combinator and technology executives including Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch, ElevenLabs co-founder Mati Staniszewski and Opendoor chief executive Kaz Nejatian. Pocket says it has attracted more than 130,000 customers since launching in October 2025.

Pocket Focuses on In-Person Conversations

The $129 device attaches magnetically to the back of a smartphone and begins recording when users press a physical button. It can capture meetings and phone calls without requiring the phone’s speaker to be turned on.

Pocket stores recordings locally when an internet connection is unavailable. Once it reconnects to the mobile app, the service produces a transcript, summary, mind map and list of tasks discussed during the conversation.

The company says the device supports more than 120 languages and has 64GB of onboard storage. Its battery can provide about four days of active use, while its microphones can record conversations from distances of up to 15 metres.

Pocket was founded by Akshay Narisetti and Gabriel Dymowski. Narisetti previously helped develop open-source AI note-taking device Omi, while Dymowski founded blockchain document-management company DoxyChain.

Basic Transcription Does Not Require a Subscription

Pocket’s free plan includes unlimited standard transcription, summaries, task extraction and basic mind maps. Users can also ask its AI assistant two questions per day, while summaries are stored in the cloud for a limited period.

The company charges $199 per year for Pocket Pro. The paid plan adds unlimited AI questions, higher-accuracy transcription, automatic speaker identification, more summary templates, permanent cloud history and file attachments.

Enterprise customers can access custom workflows, webhook integrations, centralised billing and administrative controls. Pocket also connects with services including Google Calendar, Google Drive, OneDrive, Obsidian, Claude and Cursor.

The company says its software can use meeting information to draft follow-up emails, update customer records and create tasks. It also offers a Model Context Protocol server that allows other AI tools to access information stored in Pocket.

Funding Will Support Hiring and New Hardware

Pocket plans to use the new capital to hire more employees across design and engineering. It will also develop additional hardware formats and expand its software platform.

The startup reported shipping more than 35,000 devices by March 2026 and reaching a $27 million annualised revenue run rate. Its Y Combinator profile lists a 15-person team based in San Francisco.

Pocket faces competition from hardware providers such as Plaud and Anker, alongside software-based meeting assistants including Otter, Fireflies, Granola and Read AI. Its strategy centres on capturing offline conversations that video-meeting software and phone-only tools may miss.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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