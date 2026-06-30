TSP Launches Public-Sector IT Solutions Led by Former GSA Contracting Operations Executive Haven Wynne

TSP, an award-winning IT services and talent solutions company, has officially announced its public-sector IT solutions , a strategic expansion designed to help government agencies, public-sector organizations, and other institutions access reliable technology services, workforce solutions, infrastructure support, and procurement-ready expertise.

This expansion is being led by Haven Wynne, a seasoned public-sector leader with extensive experience in the General Services Administration (GSA) contracting operations and federal procurement. He brings industry knowledge, credibility, and leadership to TSP’s public-sector capabilities.

The launch of TSP’s new services marks a milestone for the company, as it expands beyond its established commercial service portfolio to meet the technology and workforce needs of government organizations. Through its public-sector IT solutions practice, TSP will provide customized IT services, technology staffing, infrastructure support, and consulting designed to help agencies modernize their operations and meet their mission-critical objectives.

This is supported by Wynne’s extensive experience supporting government contracting and acquisition operations, with a background including leadership roles involving GSA procurement processes, contract management, and public-sector business development.

“Haven’s understanding of government requirements, compliance standards, and procurement pathways ensures that TSP is positioned precisely to meet the needs of agencies seeking IT services and workforce solutions already designed to work with the public sector,” said Frank Gonzalez, TSP CEO.

The new public-sector IT solutions will focus on helping agencies and institutions address a wide range of technology and staffing needs, allowing organizations to modernize their legacy systems and adapt to evolving digital demands. TSP’s understanding of both technical execution needs and public-sector procurement requirements makes it a trusted technology provider.

With the launch of its public-sector IT solutions practice and the addition of Haven Wynne’s leadership, TSP is reinforcing its commitment to becoming a trusted provider of government IT solutions, public-sector IT services, and public-sector IT staffing solutions for agencies and institutions nationwide.

About TSP

TSP is an award-winning, minority-owned IT services and talent solutions company founded in 2002 by Frank Gonzalez and Rick Skaggs. With over 20 years of experience, TSP provides customized IT services, including maintenance, consulting, professional services, and workforce solutions. Built on a people-first philosophy, the company combines technical expertise with a strong commitment to integrity, innovation, and long-term partnerships, helping organizations scale and adapt in an evolving technology landscape.

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