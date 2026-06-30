AML Watcher partners with Integrity Solve to support Australian DNFBPs through Tranche 2 AML reform

AML Watcher announces a partnership with Integrity Solve, an Australian compliance advisory firm, to help Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs) meet their obligations under Australia’s Tranche 2 AML/CTF reform. As an official and integrated partner, Integrity Solve will embed AML Watcher’s screening capabilities into its advisory work, giving Australian businesses the technology and guidance they need as new requirements come into effect.

Tranche 2 extends AML/CTF obligations to legal, accounting, real estate, and other professional service sectors previously outside the regime. For many of these businesses, building a risk-based AML program from the ground up is unfamiliar territory. This partnership combines Integrity Solve’s local advisory expertise with AML Watcher’s screening infrastructure so DNFBPs can meet their obligations with confidence.

What the partnership will deliver

Integrated AML screening for DNFBP compliance Integrity Solve will incorporate AML Watcher into client engagements, enabling businesses to implement sanctions, PEP, and watchlist screening workflows aligned with Tranche 2 requirements.

Integrity Solve will incorporate AML Watcher into client engagements, enabling businesses to implement sanctions, PEP, and watchlist screening workflows aligned with Tranche 2 requirements. Risk-based program design for newly regulated sectors Both organisations will work with DNFBPs to assess risk exposure and build AML programs that are proportionate, practical, and audit-ready.

Both organisations will work with DNFBPs to assess risk exposure and build AML programs that are proportionate, practical, and audit-ready. Ongoing collaboration on the Australian compliance market AML Watcher and Integrity Solve will jointly support Australian businesses in responding to evolving AML/CTF regulatory expectations.

AML Watcher and Integrity Solve will jointly support Australian businesses in responding to evolving AML/CTF regulatory expectations. What DNFBPs get from this partnership Building an AML program from scratch is unfamiliar territory for most businesses now in scope. This partnership gives them two things they need most: the right screening infrastructure and the advisory expertise to put it to work correctly.

“Tranche 2 reform is a major shift for Australian businesses, but it should not be approached as a tick-box compliance exercise. The real challenge is helping businesses understand their actual exposure, make practical risk-based decisions, and put systems in place that are workable, defensible, and proportionate to their operating environment. Integrity Solve is pleased to collaborate with AML Watcher to help businesses prepare with greater clarity and confidence.” — Daniel Baulch, Managing Director, Integrity Solve

“Tranche 2 is not a future consideration for Australian businesses, it is an immediate operational requirement. The businesses now entering this regime need screening that works in practice, not just in principle. AML Watcher is built for exactly that, and Integrity Solve is the right partner to bring it to the Australian market.” — Khurram A., Founder, AML Watcher

About Integrity Solve

Integrity Solve is an Australian advisory firm providing evidence-based support in AML/CTF, compliance, financial crime, bribery & corruption, integrity and investigative matters. The firm helps businesses understand their real regulatory exposure and implement practical, proportionate systems that can be used in day-to-day operations, not simply documented on paper. With a focus on newly regulated sectors entering Australia’s Tranche 2 AML/CTF regime, Integrity Solve supports clients to assess risk, develop fit-for-purpose AML programs, and put workable governance and screening processes in place with confidence.

About AML Watcher

AML Watcher is an intelligence-driven AML compliance platform built on a proprietary database developed by hundreds of researchers over more than a decade. The platform delivers entity screening, transaction monitoring, PEP and sanctions screening covering 3,500+ global watchlists, 215+ sanction regimes updated every 15 minutes, and 60,000+ total data sources across 235+ countries and states in 80+ languages. Its TruRisk AI agent reduces false positives by 95% and cuts manual review workload by up to 80%, enabling compliance teams to operate at up to 50% lower cost than legacy screening systems.