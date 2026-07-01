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Google Expands Personalized Gemini Image Generation to Free U.S. Users

ByJolyen

Jul 1, 2026

Google Expands Personalized Gemini Image Generation to Free U.S. Users

Google is making Gemini’s personalized image generation available for free to all eligible users in the United States. The feature combines Personal Intelligence with Google’s Nano Banana 2 model to create images based on information from connected Google apps.

Previously limited to Google AI Plus, Pro and Ultra subscribers, the feature begins expanding to free users on June 29. Google said in its official announcement that access will roll out gradually.

Users can ask Gemini to create images that reflect their interests, preferences and personal experiences without describing every detail. For example, someone can request an illustration featuring themselves and their favorite things without listing those interests individually.

Gemini Uses Data From Connected Google Apps

Personal Intelligence can draw context from services such as Gmail, Google Photos, YouTube and Search. Gemini can also locate photos of a user or their family in Google Photos, removing the need to upload reference images manually.

Google first added personalized Nano Banana image creation for paid subscribers in April 2026. The company said the integration allows Nano Banana 2 to fill in missing details based on information already available through a user’s connected apps.

Personal Intelligence is optional, and users choose which Google services Gemini can access. Once activated, it applies to prompts by default, although users can disable it through a toggle in the Gemini app’s Tools menu.

Google began rolling out Personal Intelligence more widely to U.S. users in March before expanding it to India and Japan. Availability and individual features may still depend on age, account type, language and country.

Users Retain Control Over Personalization

Google said connected personal data is not used to train its generative AI models directly. The company also gives users controls to disconnect individual apps, disable personalization or remove information from their Gemini activity.

The expanded image feature follows the introduction of Nano Banana 2 in February. The model is designed to generate and edit images faster while offering better quality and control than the original Nano Banana system.

Google has also announced additional Gemini features, including Daily Brief, a redesigned interface, the Gemini Omni video model and a personal AI agent called Gemini Spark. Gemini Omni can accept combinations of text, images, audio and video while generating or editing video through conversation.

The Gemini app had more than 750 million monthly active users in February 2026. Google later reported that usage had surpassed 900 million monthly active users by May.

Featured image credits: Francisco Gil via Flickr
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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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