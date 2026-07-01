Nectr Launches Focus+, Its New Flagship Nootropic Pouch with a 320mg+ Stack

Nectr, the functional oral pouch company behind “The Functional Pouch Category,” today launched Focus+, its most loaded nootropic pouch and the new flagship of the brand’s lineup. Focus+ is available now to customers across the United States.

Focus+ is a 320mg+ blend of seven active ingredients in a single pouch: L-Theanine (100mg), Alpha-GPC (85mg), L-Tyrosine (85mg), Caffeine (50mg), Huperzine A (30mcg), and vitamins B6 and B12 in the bioactive methylcobalamin form. Sold as a dietary supplement, the pouch is designed to support focus, memory, attention, and sustained mental energy, with sublingual onset in 10 to 15 minutes and a focus window of one to two hours.

Every Focus+ pouch is made in the USA, GMP-certified, and third-party tested, with no artificial colors and no proprietary blends. Each formula prints every milligram on the label. All Nectr pouches contain zero nicotine and zero tobacco.

Focus+ replaces Nectr’s legacy Focus pouch, which is being discontinued. The new flagship roughly doubles the caffeine and adds six additional actives over the product it succeeds, consolidating the brand’s nootropic offering into a single, fully dosed pouch.

“Focus+ is the most complete pouch Nectr has ever made,” said Jared Martin, Co-Founder and CEO of Nectr. “It is built for people who decide how they show up. The day to day asks a lot, and Focus+ stacks seven actives, fully dosed, to support real focus through it.”

The launch extends a positioning Nectr has held since its founding in 2023. The company frames the everyday slide into autopilot and stimulant dependency as “the Drift,” and its products as a way to stay present and deliberate rather than reliant on the spike-and-crash cycle of conventional energy drinks and dependence on nicotine pouches.

Focus+ launches in four flavors: Fresh Mint, Mango, Wintergreen, and Watermelon. One pouch is placed under the top lip and is intended to deliver a steady focus block of 60 to 120 minutes, with a stated daily limit of no more than four pouches. The line is sold on its site, Amazon and select retailers across the United States. (18 and up)

“The first swap is the one that matters,” Jared added. “When someone trades a habit that drains them for one they actually chose, everything downstream changes. Focus+ is built to make that first swap an easy one.”

Nectr enters the launch as oral nootropic and caffeine pouches continue to gain traction among consumers in the United States seeking alternatives to energy drinks and nicotine pouches. The Swedish-style pouch format, long established in Northern Europe, has expanded rapidly across the American functional category in recent years. Product specifications, ingredient details, and usage directions are published on each product listing.

About Nectr

Nectr is a San Diego, CA-based functional pouch company built by three friends who were hooked on energy drinks and tired of the trade-off of the spike, the crash, and the dependency. They bet on themselves with four pallets of a Swedish pouch format that nobody in America had tried, given a Southern California twist. Today the brand makes oral pouches across three lines, Energy, Zero, and Focus+, positioned as “The Stimulation Control System” for people who want clean performance and total discipline.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Contains caffeine. For adults 18 and over. Not for use by those sensitive to caffeine, or who are pregnant or nursing. Nectr pouches contain no nicotine and no tobacco and are not nicotine-replacement therapy.

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Jared Martin

Co-Founder & CEO

Nectr

nectreens@nectr.energy