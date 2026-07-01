Global Glove Makers Join Lineup to the Largest-Ever International Rubber Glove Showcase to be Held in Kuala Lumpur

The 12th International Rubber Glove Conference and Exhibition (12th IRGCE 2026) theme “Synergising Innovations: Redefine the Future of the Glove Ecosystem.” has already reached a historic milestone. A record-breaking 600 booths have been taken up by exhibitors from 15 regions including United States, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, China, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and others, making it the largest IRGCE ever organised since its inception in 2002. The event is expected to attract more than 1,000 conference delegates and over 10,000 visitors from more than 70 countries.

Organised by the Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (MARGMA), with the Malaysian Rubber Council (MRC) as co-host, 12th IRGCE 2026 will be held from 8 to 10 September 2026 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

A unique addition to this year’s conference is INNOVATE@IRGCETalk, a dedicated knowledge stage that will spotlight groundbreaking innovations and global advancements in next-generation materials, smart manufacturing and sustainable production.

The larger conference will feature six local and international plenary speakers, including Dr. Robert G. Hamilton, Professor of Medicine and Pathology at Johns Hopkins University, USA, together with 36 other speakers covering a wide range of subjects across the rubber glove ecosystem.

The event’s recent soft launch and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony with sponsors was officiated by Dato’ Dr. Zairossani Mohd Nor, Director General of the Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB), representing YB Datuk Seri Dr. Noraini Ahmad, Minister of Plantation and Commodities. The Minister’s support underscored the Ministry’s continued commitment towards the advancement of Malaysia’s rubber glove industry.

Malaysia’s rubber glove sector remains a major contributor to its nation’s rubber products export earnings and continues to move up the value chain, supported by stronger research and development, automation, talent development, sustainable manufacturing, and closer integration between upstream and downstream segments. The future competitiveness of the rubber glove industry must be built on quality, innovation, productivity, sustainability, and trust.

The event highlighted the importance of continued collaboration among industry, agencies and other stakeholders to strengthen the enabling ecosystem needed for long-term growth. MARGMA, MRC and the Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB) has been driving forward-looking initiatives such as the Malaysia Made Glove initiative and broader sustainability efforts aimed at reinforcing industry credibility, resilience and international market confidence.

With supply chain traceability becoming increasingly important, greater transparency and stronger governance across the rubber glove industry are essential. In this regard, the relevant licensing by the Malaysian Rubber Board for rubber glove manufacturers remains important in upholding international standards and safeguarding the integrity, credibility and competitiveness of Malaysia’s rubber glove industry.

MARGMA President Mr. Oon Kim Hung said the global operating environment has become more challenging, with the industry facing sharper competition, rising compliance expectations, regulatory complexity and heightened global scrutiny in relation to quality, traceability, labour standards and sustainability. “The rubber glove industry operates in a very different environment today. Past success alone is not enough. Malaysia must continue to differentiate itself through quality, reliability, compliance and credibility,” said Mr. Oon.

He added that IRGCE has evolved into a global meeting point for the entire glove ecosystem and remains an important platform for industry players to exchange knowledge, build partnerships, and shape the industry’s future.

MARGMA also reiterated the importance of building the industry’s future talent pipeline. In line with this, MARGMA has been actively supporting stronger linkages between industry and academia, including its recent collaboration with Monash University Malaysia to introduce a specialised Master’s programme in Colloids and Latex Technology. This initiative reflects a deliberate effort to build deeper scientific and technical capability within the industry to support the next phase of competitiveness in materials science, process optimisation, product innovation and sustainability performance.

Moving forward, MARGMA has outlined four strategic pillars for maintaining the resilience and global leadership of the Malaysian rubber glove industry:

• Global Differentiation: Strengthening Malaysia’s reputation as a premium, trusted source of high-quality gloves by prioritising reliability, credibility and strict compliance over low-cost alternatives.

• Technical Advancement: Building a sharper technical edge through continued investment in automation, material science, process efficiency and sustainable manufacturing solutions.

• Talent Pipeline & Knowledge Ecosystem: Bridging the gap between industry and academia to build robust research capabilities and secure a highly skilled workforce for the future.

• ESG & Sustainable Practices: Proactively elevating industry standards in labour governance, responsible sourcing and supply chain transparency to meet evolving buyer expectations and market access requirements.

The strong response to the sponsor signing ceremony further reflected industry confidence in IRGCE 2026 and Malaysia’s continued role at the centre of the global glove ecosystem.

MARGMA also recorded its sincere appreciation to all sponsors for their valued support of the 12th IRGCE 2026.

The Gold Sponsors are:

• Hartalega NGC Sdn Bhd

• Kossan Latex Industries Sdn Bhd

• Reebow Intelligent Equipment (M) Sdn Bhd

• Supermax Glove Manufacturing Sdn Bhd

• Tiong Tat Printing Industries Sdn Bhd

• Top Glove Sdn Bhd

The Silver Sponsors are:

• CCM Polymers Sdn Bhd

• Koon Seng Sdn Bhd

The Bronze Sponsors are:

• Anhui INTCO Medical Products Co., Ltd.

• Gas Malaysia Energy and Services Sdn Bhd

• Lexis Chemical Sdn Bhd

• Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Public Company Limited

The MoU signing ceremony between MARGMA and MRC reflected the continued spirit of partnership and shared commitment in advancing IRGCE 2026 and strengthening Malaysia’s standing in the global rubber glove industry.

Supporting partners for the event include the Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB), the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), the Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), and The Plastics & Rubber Institute Malaysia (PRIM).

With strong industry participation, strategic collaboration and continued institutional support, the 12th IRGCE 2026 is poised to be the most impactful edition of the event to date, reinforcing Malaysia’s position as a serious, credible and future-ready leader in the global rubber glove ecosystem.

About Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (MARGMA)

Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (MARGMA) is an industry association established with the objective of promoting the growth and development of the rubber glove industry in Malaysia. MARGMA plays a vital role in advocating for the interests of its members and fostering collaboration within the industry. MARGMA has been the official voice of the rubber glove industry, having collaborated closely with key government agencies, regulatory bodies and stakeholders both locally and internationally as well as related ASEAN trade associations to address issues related to the industry and its members. MARGMA is the organiser of the International Rubber Glove Conference (IRGCE).