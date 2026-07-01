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Aelfric Eden Announces First-Ever U.S. Pop-Up Store in New York City

ByEthan Lin

Jul 1, 2026

After more than a decade of building its community online, streetwear brand Aelfric Eden is preparing to open its first physical retail space in the United States.

The Los Angeles-founded label will launch a 15-day pop-up from July 5 through July 19 at 68 Franklin Street in Tribeca, marking the brand’s first standalone retail activation in the U.S. The opening comes during one of New York’s busiest cultural periods, with the FIFA World Cup 2026 Finals taking place at nearby MetLife Stadium and visitors from around the world expected to be in the city.

Ahead of the opening, the brand has also brought its campaign to one of New York City’s most recognizable landmarks with a digital billboard advertisement in Times Square, introducing the upcoming pop-up to both local audiences and international visitors.

A Digital-First Brand Expands Into Physical Retail

Founded in Los Angeles in 2014, Aelfric Eden has built its reputation through a mix of streetwear influences drawn from skate culture, graffiti, anime, vintage Americana, and contemporary youth culture.

While the company has established wholesale partnerships with retailers including Nordstrom, Macy’s, Urban Outfitters, Zumiez, and Tillys, it has never operated its own retail location in the United States.

The Tribeca activation represents an opportunity for customers to experience the brand in person through products, art installations, and interactive programming.

A Pop-Up Built Around Experience

Rather than functioning solely as a retail store, the space has been designed to combine fashion with creative participation.

Visitors will find a daily DIY Heat Press Station where purchases can be customized using patches, lettering, and graphics. On July 11, July 12, and July 18, New York-based airbrush artist Rob Graham will create original hand-painted artwork directly onto Aelfric Eden T-shirts during live in-store sessions.

The pop-up will also feature a Gallery Wall showcasing five original large-scale paintings by Brooklyn-based artist and gallery co-founder Xianglong Li, creating an exhibition-style environment within the retail space.

To celebrate the opening week, Aelfric Eden will host an official launch event on July 7, welcoming media, creators, and invited guests to experience the pop-up. The celebration will continue that evening with the FIRST WAVE After Party at Sugar Mouse NYC, bringing together artists, creators, media, and members of New York’s fashion community.

Exclusive Products Available Only in New York

The temporary store will also debut several products created exclusively for the New York activation.

Highlights include NYC-only Cloud sweatshirt sets in NYU Purple and Columbia Blue, four football-inspired jerseys developed for the FIFA World Cup period, premium heavy-wash denim vests, and an early preview of selected Fall/Winter 2026 apparel before its wider release.

Visitors will also have access to limited-edition accessories and gifts with purchase while supplies last.

Bringing Online Culture Into a Physical Space

For Aelfric Eden, the activation represents a milestone after years of operating primarily through digital channels.

The company has amassed more than 1.4 million Instagram followers and generated more than one billion TikTok impressions globally, while also hosting successful retail activations in Seoul, South Korea.

The New York pop-up marks the first opportunity for U.S. audiences to experience the brand in a dedicated physical environment that combines retail, art, customization, and community programming.

The Aelfric Eden NYC Pop-Up will be open July 5–19, 2026, daily from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., at 68 Franklin Street, New York, NY 10013. Admission is free and open to the public.

Learn more about the pop-up and view the full schedule of programming.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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