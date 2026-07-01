120 Million Americans Are Missing at least One Tooth; Parkway Dental Is Expanding Its Dental Implant Services in Russellville to Meet Growing Demand

Tooth loss is more common than most people realize. It affects adults at every stage of life, leading to negative consequences on their appearance. Missing teeth also affect your bite function, speech, jawbone density, and dietary choices. Over time, the bone beneath missing teeth begins to shrink. Traditional tooth replacement options, like removable dentures, address the visible gap but don’t stop the process. The result is ongoing bone loss that changes the structure of the face and limits what patients can eat for the rest of their lives.

The scale of the problem is getting bigger. According to the American College of Prosthodontists, approximately 120 million Americans are missing at least one tooth, and more than 36 million have lost all their natural teeth. These numbers reflect a huge unmet need for tooth replacement options that provide more than a temporary or surface-level solution. Dental implants have emerged as the most durable and clinically supported answer for most of those patients.

Adoption of dental implants is growing rapidly. As per the Harvard Gazette, nearly 3 million Americans now have dental implants, and about 500,000 new implant procedures are performed each year. That trend has continued, driven by improved awareness of long-term outcomes and wider availability of implant-trained practitioners. The clinical case for dental implants over traditional dentures is well-established. Unlike dentures, implants are placed directly into the jawbone, where they function as artificial tooth roots. This process stimulates the bone and prevents the deterioration that follows tooth loss.

Parkway Dental in Russellville, Arkansas, is expanding its implant-based services to serve growing regional demand. The practice offers single-tooth dental implants, implant-supported dentures, and the All-on-4 full-arch restoration. With all-on-4 full-arch restoration, the dentist replaces an entire set of upper or lower teeth using four strategically placed implants. Dr. Dale Brooks specializes in implant dentistry and focuses on using implants to provide more stable, functional solutions for patients who have struggled with traditional dentures. Dr. Amy Kirby offers additional implant services and performs bone grafting procedures when needed to prepare the jaw for implant placement.

The All-on-4 procedure is suitable for patients who have been told they don’t have enough bone for traditional implants. Its angled placement technique maximizes the use of existing bone structure, often eliminating the need for bone grafting. The practice uses digital imaging for treatment planning, giving patients a clear picture of expected outcomes before any procedure begins. Both doctors hold advanced training in implant dentistry from the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry.