Samara Beth & Co. Announces the W.I.N.N.I.N.G. Framework and Expands Strategic Brand Visibility Services for Entrepreneurs

Samara Beth & Co. today announced the continued expansion of its brand strategy, visibility, and business transformation services through the proprietary W.I.N.N.I.N.G. Framework™, a comprehensive methodology developed to help entrepreneurs, executives, authors, and organizations establish authority, strengthen market positioning, and build brands designed for long term growth.

The announcement reflects more than three decades of professional experience including experiential branding, event production, public relations, marketing, business coaching, and leadership development. Through the W.I.N.N.I.N.G. Framework™, Samara Beth & Co. provides clients with a structured approach to creating visibility ecosystems, producing signature events, launching books, increasing media exposure, and developing sustainable business strategies that support long term credibility and growth.

Industry Recognition Continues to Grow

In 2026, Samara Beth was recognized by Best of Best Review as the Best Experiential Brand Marketing Strategist for Entrepreneurs in Phoenix, AZ , honoring her leadership in experiential branding, business strategy, and authority marketing. The award recognizes her decades of experience helping entrepreneurs, executives, authors, and business leaders build authentic brands that inspire trust, strengthen credibility, and support long-term business growth. It also reflects the impact of her proprietary W.I.N.N.I.N.G. Framework™, which combines strategic branding, visibility planning, storytelling, and experiential marketing to help clients establish meaningful industry authority and lasting market presence.

A Strategic Framework Built Through Experience

Founded by entrepreneur and brand strategist Samara Beth, the company combines strategic consulting with experiential marketing to help clients build strong, sustainable brands. Recognizing that every business is at a different stage of growth, Samara Beth & Co. meets clients where they are in their branding, marketing, and public relations journey.

Whether a client needs foundational brand development—including Done-For-You logo design, website development, social media strategy, messaging, and brand positioning—or is ready to expand into media visibility, book promotion, public relations, speaking opportunities, and signature events, the company provides customized solutions designed to support each stage of growth.

Rather than focusing solely on one aspect of branding, the firm’s methodology integrates brand clarity, reputation building, storytelling, authority positioning, event experiences, media exposure, and long-term business development into one cohesive strategy. The proprietary W.I.N.N.I.N.G. Framework™ serves as the foundation of this process, guiding entrepreneurs through intentional brand development while emphasizing consistency, trust, and sustainable business growth.

A Career Spanning Global Brands and Award Winning Events

Before launching Samara Beth & Co., Samara Beth built an extensive career in event production, destination management, public relations, and experiential marketing. Her work has included collaborations with Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies, globally recognized venues, executives, and nationally recognized organizations.

Throughout her career she has received multiple industry recognitions, including the NACE Best Team Event Over $100,000 Award, the International Live Events Association Crystal Icon Award for Best Social Event Under $50,000, the International Live Events Association Best Team Event Award, recognition by the Houston Business Journal as one of Houston’s Top Event Planners for consecutive years, and selection as a Top 20 finalist in the 10X Great American Speak Off.

These experiences continue to influence the company’s consulting methodology by combining operational excellence with strategic brand positioning.

From Personal Resilience to Professional Leadership

The company’s approach is shaped not only by business expertise but also by Samara Beth’s personal journey. Throughout her life she has lived in thirteen cities across the United States and Canada, moved thirty one times, experienced military family life, expatriate living, entrepreneurship, divorce, personal loss of a son, and the experience of raising another son with autism.

These experiences inspired what has become known as the “Badass Bamboo” philosophy, using bamboo as a symbol of resilience, flexibility, and intentional growth. The philosophy has become a recurring theme in her keynote presentations, coaching programs, and leadership development initiatives.

“I didn’t go from invisible to iconic by having everything go right. I got here by refusing to break when everything went wrong. That’s the Badass Bamboo way,” said Samara Beth.

Books, Media, and Leadership Initiatives Continue to Expand

Samara Beth is the international best selling author of ten books, including WIN YOUR BRAND: The Unapologetic Playbook for Becoming Iconic. The book combines personal experiences with practical branding strategies and explores the methods used to help clients launch books, increase visibility, and establish authority within their industries.

The publication received the Top Talent Heart of Humanity Best Book Award and the Four Seasons Best Business Book Award.

Her work has been featured by ABC13 Morning Blend Las Vegas, Ciao Bella! Magazine, Modern Luxury Magazines, ESPN Radio, The LA Tribune Leadership Week, She Wins Magazine, Atlanta Post, Houston Chronicle, Houston Herald Voice, and numerous podcasts and streaming television programs.

In addition to her publishing work, Samara Beth serves as Associate Producer of Pillars of Power: The Hidden Secret Behind Achieving Greatness, featuring internationally recognized leadership experts. She also serves as Executive Producer, Headliner, and Casting Director for the upcoming documentary The Rise of the Lioness: Women Who Transform the World II and related documentary productions.

Building Brands Through Long Term Relationships

As a 10X Certified Business Coach and Licensee Coach with Grant Cardone Enterprises, Samara Beth continues to work with entrepreneurs seeking practical strategies for business development, sales growth, marketing, and leadership.

The company emphasizes personalized planning by helping clients identify the appropriate sequence for investments in branding, marketing, visibility, and business development. This relationship focused approach has resulted in long term client relationships and a significant number of repeat engagements and referrals.

“I build brands the way I plant bamboo. Slowly, intentionally, and with the long game in mind. Because iconic doesn’t happen overnight, but it does happen on purpose,” said Samara Beth.

The company believes sustainable visibility is achieved through credibility, strategic consistency, and meaningful relationships rather than short term promotional activity.

About Samara Beth & Co.

Samara Beth & Co. is a strategic branding, visibility, business consulting, and experiential marketing company that helps entrepreneurs, executives, authors, and organizations build recognizable and sustainable brands. Led by CEO Samara Beth, the company specializes in brand positioning, event production, retreats, book promotion, media visibility, stages, public relations, authority marketing, business transformation strategies and legacy building through its proprietary W.I.N.N.I.N.G. Framework™. Additional information about the company and its services is available at SamaraBethandCo while Samara Beth’s personal brand, books, speaking engagements, and leadership initiatives can be found at SamaraBeth .

Connect with Samara Beth & Co. on Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn , and TikTok . For media inquiries or additional information, please contact the company via email at brands@samarabethandco.com .