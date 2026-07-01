Independent Filmmaker Joanes Edouard Jr. Seeks Strategic Partners to Expand Historical Film Into Television Series.

Joanes Edouard Jr , Founder of OutSource MultiFaceted LLC , independent producer, filmmaker, screenwriter, author, and creator known for his script, There Can Only Be One, has announced plans to expand a deeply developed historical film project into a full-scale television series. After years of building original intellectual property, Edouard is now seeking strategic investment and industry partnerships to bring a broader episodic vision to global audiences.

According to Edouard, the project represents the culmination of more than a decade of creative development, research, and storytelling. With a completed film concept already in place, Edouard is positioning the work as a scalable opportunity for investors, producers, studios, and streaming platforms seeking meaningful, high-impact content rooted in history. He explains that the foundation has already been built with intention and depth, creating a strong platform for expansion into a serialized format that can reach wider audiences.

“This project has been years in the making, shaped by a commitment to telling stories that matter,” Edouard said. “I have always approached storytelling as a long-term vision, and now the opportunity is to bring that vision to a larger stage through the right partnerships.”

(OutSource MultiFaceted LLC, source: OutSource MultiFaceted LLC)

The film is a historical political drama inspired by the idea of a private meeting between Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. Set against the backdrop of the civil rights era, the story explores themes of leadership, sacrifice, political tension, and government surveillance during one of the most transformative periods in American history. Developed over more than 15 years, the script reflects a fictionalized interpretation of real historical forces and figures, offering a narrative that is both engaging and thought-provoking.

Edouard emphasizes that the story was always conceived with expansion in mind. While the film serves as a powerful standalone narrative, its structure and thematic depth create a natural pathway into a multi-episode series that can further explore the complexities of the era. He describes the project as an opportunity to combine compelling storytelling with enduring historical relevance.

“I wanted to create something that captures the emotional and political weight of that time while still connecting with audiences today,” he said. “There is a responsibility in telling stories about history, and that responsibility is to make them meaningful, accessible, and impactful.”

Beyond its narrative scope, the project is positioned as a culturally significant work designed to resonate with contemporary audiences. Edouard believes that storytelling can serve as a bridge between generations, encouraging younger viewers to engage with history in a way that feels immediate and relevant. Through its exploration of the civil rights movement and the individuals who shaped it, the series aims to spark conversation, reflection, and a deeper understanding of the forces that continue to influence modern society.

(Joannes Edouard, source: Joannes Edouard)

“This is about more than entertainment,” Edouard said. “It is about creating something that encourages people to think, to question, and to understand the sacrifices that helped shape the world we live in today.”

Edouard ’s journey into filmmaking is rooted in a broader creative path that spans multiple disciplines. Beginning as a self-published author, he has steadily built a diverse portfolio that includes books, graphic novels, screenplays, and original concepts. This body of work has been developed under Outsource Multifaceted LLC , a creative platform designed to support long-term intellectual property development across film, publishing, animation, gaming, and multimedia storytelling.

Among his additional projects is Wyatt, a character-driven drama centered on a highly gifted rock guitarist struggling to find purpose and direction. The story explores themes of identity, responsibility, and self-discovery, reflecting Edouard’s broader interest in narratives that examine human potential and personal transformation. He views each project as part of a larger creative ecosystem, with the potential to evolve across multiple formats and audiences.

“I have always believed in building stories that can grow beyond a single format,” he said. “Each project is part of a larger vision that extends into different forms of storytelling and different ways of reaching people.”

This expanding portfolio underscores Edouard ’s position as a creator with long-term vision and franchise potential. Rather than focusing on a single production, he has developed a catalogue of original intellectual property designed to scale across the entertainment landscape. This approach offers investors and partners the opportunity to engage with a broader creative pipeline that extends beyond one project.

At this stage, Edouard is actively seeking investors, executive producers, production partners, distributors, and studios to support the development of the historical drama series. With the creative groundwork already established, the focus is on securing the resources and strategic relationships needed to bring the episodic vision to life. He is inviting conversations with industry leaders who recognize the value of original storytelling and the demand for historically grounded content with global appeal.

“My goal has always been bigger than one film,” Edouard said. “I want to build stories that educate, inspire, and leave a lasting impact. I am looking for partners who believe in the power of original storytelling and want to help bring this vision to audiences around the world.”