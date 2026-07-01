Phase 2 Labs Marketing has announced the launch of a performance-driven client acquisition system designed to help service businesses convert content into predictable leads. The agency, founded by Mario Galindo, combines short-form content production, paid advertising, conversion optimization, and AI supported marketing systems with a stated philosophy that places people, both clients and the communities around them, at the center of its operations.

The announcement signals a structured approach to a marketing landscape that many business owners find overwhelming. Rather than emphasizing follower counts or surface-level engagement, Phase 2 Labs frames its offering around measurable outcomes such as booked appointments, qualified leads, and reduced cost per lead. The company positions itself as a long-term partner for established service businesses seeking steady, repeatable growth.

A Systems-Driven Approach to Client Acquisition

At the core of the new offering is a four-part system that moves from strategy to execution. The process begins with positioning, where the agency works to clarify how a business presents itself in its market. This is followed by a content engine that produces a high volume of short-form video, paid distribution across platforms such as Meta and TikTok, and conversion optimization that focuses on turning interest into booked business.

Clients participating in the program receive between 20 and 40 short-form videos each month, managed advertising campaigns, funnel and booking optimization, improvements to customer relationship management (CRM) systems and follow-up sequences, and weekly performance reports. A CRM is software that helps businesses track and manage their interactions with current and potential customers.

The program operates on a minimum six month commitment, which the company says provides sufficient time for strategy development, creative production, testing, optimization, and sustainable performance improvements. Pricing begins around 2,500 dollars per month and is structured across three tiers, giving businesses options based on their goals and capacity.

“We treat each client’s business as if it were our own,” said Mario Galindo, Founder of Phase 2 Labs. “We are not here to chase numbers that look good on a screen. We are here to build systems that bring in real customers and help the people behind these businesses feel supported every step of the way.”

Industry-Focused Programs and Custom Plans

Phase 2 Labs offers more than six industry-focused programs tailored to the specific needs of different service sectors. These include cosmetic dentistry, real estate, legal services, med spas, fitness, and home services. Each program is shaped by market research relevant to the industry, allowing the agency to address the particular ways that customers in those fields search for and select providers.

For businesses operating in high-ticket industries that fall outside these standard programs, the agency develops custom plans. The company defines high-ticket as businesses that sell premium products or services at a higher price point, where each new customer represents significant value. This flexibility is intended to make the system adaptable across a range of established service providers.

The agency has stated that its programs are designed for businesses that are already operating and seeking predictable growth, rather than for beginners or those who prefer to handle marketing on their own. The work is delivered on a done-for-you basis, meaning Phase 2 Labs manages the full execution, from content creation to advertising and optimization, so that business owners can remain focused on serving their customers.

Web Design and Search Visibility Services

Beyond content and paid advertising, Phase 2 Labs provides web design services and search-focused optimization. The agency works on SEO, GEO, and AEO. SEO, or search engine optimization, is the practice of improving a website so it appears more prominently in search results. GEO, or generative engine optimization, focuses on positioning a business to appear within answers produced by AI-powered search tools. AEO, or answer engine optimization, prepares content to be surfaced directly as answers to user questions.

The company also builds optimized websites intended to support lead generation and conversion. By aligning web design with advertising, AI powered systems, and content strategies, Phase 2 Labs aims to create a cohesive client acquisition system where each element reinforces the others. The agency also incorporates AI driven workflows to support content production, campaign optimization, lead management, and performance analysis while maintaining human oversight throughout the process. Campaigns are managed across Google, Meta, and TikTok, allowing businesses to reach prospective customers where they spend their time online.

A People-First Philosophy and Community Commitment

A defining element of the announcement is the agency’s emphasis on relationships and community responsibility. Phase 2 Labs describes itself as a partner that prioritizes genuine connection, honest support, and meaningful strategy. The company has stated that it views client success as inseparable from its own and that it aims to help business owners feel seen and supported throughout their growth.

This philosophy extends beyond client work. The agency contributes to members of its local community who face financial hardship, and it has committed to increasing those donations as the business scales. The company frames this as a core part of its identity rather than an occasional initiative.

Clients have described their experiences with the agency in supportive terms. One client noted that Phase 2 Labs helped grow their business step by step while educating them along the way, completing a project faster than expected. Another client, who initially found the online marketing space overwhelming, said the team explained its process in a way that was easy to understand and addressed every concern without rushing.

The process for new clients follows a clear sequence. It begins with a strategy call to understand the business and its goals, followed by market research specific to the industry. From there, the agency moves into full launch and execution, handling the work on the client’s behalf, and continues with ongoing optimization to refine results over time.

In recognition of its performance and industry impact, Phase 2 Labs Marketing has been named the Best Digital Marketing Agency in the United States of 2026 . The award has been officially announced on BestofBestReview.com, a prestigious and exclusive authority in the industry.

“Real growth starts from the inside out,” Galindo added. “When you lead with integrity and put people first, the results follow. We want our clients to win just as much as they do, and we want the communities around us to feel that impact too.”

With this launch, Phase 2 Labs aims to offer established service businesses a structured and transparent path to predictable growth, grounded in measurable results and a stated commitment to the people behind every business it serves.

About Phase 2 Labs

Phase 2 Labs is a performance-driven marketing agency that builds custom client acquisition systems for premium, high-ticket businesses. Its services include SEO, GEO, AEO, optimized web design, and ad management across Google, Meta, and TikTok, and AI supported marketing systems that help streamline content production, campaign optimization, and lead management while maintaining a people first approach.

More information about the agency’s services is available on its website at phase2labs.net , and examples of its content work can be found on its Instagram and TikTok profiles or contact contact@phase2labs.net or call 1-855-2PHASE2.