SNEC 2026: Fonrich and TÜV Rheinland Launch Witness Lab, Setting a New Benchmark for DC Safety in PV & ESS

On June 4, 2026, At the 19th SNEC International Solar & Smart Energy Exhibition, PV safety leader Fonrich New Energy and TÜV Rheinland jointly announced the launch and accreditation of a PV DC Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Witness Testing Laboratory—a milestone for China’s PV safety testing and a new benchmark for DC-side safety in PV and energy storage. Fonrich also received four industry honors for leadership in module-level rapid shutdown, PV power optimizers, inverter AFCI modules, and integrated PV & ESS safety.

I. 30 Minutes to Disaster: DC Arcs as a Hidden Threat to PV Assets

Nearly 80% of PV plant fires start on the DC side, and DC arcs are among the most dangerous triggers: core temperatures can exceed 3,000°C instantly, igniting modules and insulation. A hidden arc can become a full blaze within 30 minutes, while traditional troubleshooting takes 4–6 hours, leaving a “fatal window” in which assets are lost.

The risk is growing: with 1500V systems over 70% of the global market, higher voltages multiply both the likelihood and destructiveness of DC arcs. Conventional protection has three weaknesses:

Misjudgment — inverter-integrated detection is vulnerable to internal noise, causing false and missed alarms; Narrow coverage — protection typically covers only the inverter–grid interface, leaving long module-side circuits unprotected; Slow response — detection is reactive, addressing arcs after they occur, not at the source.

Fonrich and TÜV Rheinland’s joint white paper argues the industry must shift from “post-fire remediation” to “proactive prevention,” building a three-tier protection network—module, string, system—to close this fatal window.

II. Fonrich × TÜV Rheinland Witness Lab: Making PV Safety Testing Visible and Trustworthy

The newly commissioned AFCI Witness Lab has passed TÜV Rheinland’s assessment of personnel, equipment, environment, testing capability, and quality systems, and can now perform witness testing under UL 1699B and IEC 63027, delivering three benefits:

Localized testing, shorter certification cycles — Fonrich and partners can run safety tests in-house, with TÜV Rheinland experts witnessing on-site and issuing conformity reports, cutting certification cycles by 30–60%. Globally recognized data, lower re-testing costs — Lab data and reports apply directly to multi-market certifications, saving OEMs, EPCs, and investors time and money. International endorsement, stronger brand trust — Passing TÜV Rheinland’s assessment validates Fonrich’s technical and quality capability, making it one of few PV safety firms in China with an AFCI Witness Lab.

The lab not only speeds Fonrich’s own product development but also gives the supply chain a local, efficient compliance pathway, helping align China’s PV safety standards with international practice.

III. From Module to System: Fonrich’s Three-Tier DC AFCI Strategy

Backed by the Witness Lab, Fonrich showcased a rare “Module + String + System” DC AFCI matrix, delivering full-chain protection from source to terminal.

1. Module-Level: AFCI, Rapid Shutdown, and Optimization in One

Installing smart module-level rapid shutdown devices (e.g., the FR-PVMS-TTQB series) behind each module pushes AFCI protection to the source:

Precise risk clearance: real-time detection of series, parallel, and ground arcs, located down to the individual module;

Sub-second shutdown: on detecting a hazard, the device disconnects within 2.5 seconds, dropping module voltage below 30V, per NEC 690.12;

Multi-functional: combined with optimizer functionality and SafeSolar cloud monitoring, each module’s voltage, current, temperature, and arc status become transparent—uniting safety, yield, and O&M.

2. String-Level: Add-on AFCI for Large Plants and Retrofits

For large ground-mount plants and C&I rooftops, Fonrich offers the FR-AFCI series arc protectors and protection boxes:

Wide coverage: a single AFCI box supports up to 16 channels, with protectors installable per string and no string-count limit;

Zero interference: patented arc-extinguishing technology cuts arcs without affecting generation;

High compatibility: the external add-on design works with any inverter or combiner brand, ideal for retrofits.

3. System-Level: Inverter Arc Fault Module Embeds Intelligence into Inverters and ESS

Fonrich’s inverter arc fault module (AFD)—with a new energy-storage version supporting up to 1000A—integrates quickly into inverters and ESS, backed by over 100 integration cases:

High flexibility: low-cost modular design with 4–40 channels and cascading support;

Robust quality: industrial-grade design certified to UL 1699B and IEC 63027;

Fast integration: compatible with nearly 100 inverter brands, adaptable within 3 days;

Low false alarms: proprietary multi-feature fusion detection (time-, frequency-domain, and AI) with per-channel detection, well below industry averages.

Through flexible combinations of module-, string-, and system-level solutions, Fonrich tailors protection to residential, C&I, large ground-mount, and PV-plus-storage scenarios—the right fit per project, not one-size-fits-all.

IV. 2,000 Global Projects: RSD Standard and RSD + Optimizer Hybrid Solutions

Fonrich has long focused on module-level power electronics (MLPE), with a portfolio spanning rapid shutdown (RSD), power optimizers, and AFCI/AFD technologies, deployed in nearly 2,000 projects worldwide:

RSD standard projects — Complying with NEC 2020/2023 and China’s distributed PV rules, these reduce module-side voltage to a safe range within 3 seconds in emergencies, protecting rescue personnel, across over 20 countries; RSD + Optimizer hybrid projects — For sites with shading, mismatch, and safety concerns, rapid shutdown is paired with power optimizers, boosting yield 5–30% while adding millisecond-level arc detection and shutdown; PV + ESS integrated projects — Extending DC AFCI protection from PV to storage, Fonrich offers unified AFCI/AFD solutions for storage inverters, combiner boxes, and battery systems.

These projects span China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, proven reliable under harsh conditions including high salinity, humidity, and altitude.

V. SNEC Highlights: Witness Lab Accreditation and Four Industry Honors

At SNEC 2026, Fonrich presented its full MLPE + AFCI + AFD product matrix and nearly 2,000 project references, marking two milestones:

Official accreditation of the TÜV Rheinland Witness Lab — At the ceremony, TÜV Rheinland presented Fonrich its Witness Laboratory certificate, confirming testing capability, equipment precision, and quality systems meet world-class standards. Four prestigious industry honors — In SNEC’s concurrent evaluations, Fonrich received four certificates recognizing its strength in DC arc fault detection, module-level AFCI protection, intelligent O&M, and PV & ESS safety—marking its shift from “participant” to “standard co-creator” in PV and ESS safety.

VI. About Fonrich New Energy

Founded in 2011, Fonrich (Shanghai) New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is a global leader in DC arc fault detection (AFCI) technology, focused on PV safety and smart energy management. Guided by its mission of boosting yield, ensuring safety, and enabling smart O&M, Fonrich has cultivated the MLPE track, with over 280 patent applications and nearly 100 authorized invention patents in communications, arc fault detection, rapid shutdown, and power optimization.

Headquartered in Shanghai, with subsidiaries in Thailand and Spain and dual manufacturing centers in Shanghai and Shandong, Fonrich’s products are certified by UL, CSA, and TÜV, serving over 30 countries with more than 100GW of capacity monitored worldwide. Fonrich will keep its focus on inverter AFCI arc protection, leveraging MLPE, AFCI, AFD, and the SafeSolar cloud platform to deliver safer, smarter energy systems—making every kilowatt-hour of green electricity more secure.

Media Resources & Contact

For more on Fonrich’s PV safety solutions and Witness Lab, see:

Official Website: https://www.fonrich.com

AFCI White Paper Download: https://www.fonrich.com/downloads-marketing-materials/

Fonrich PV Safety Solutions (YouTube Video): https://youtu.be/_TXimgHY7ME?si=oHeCVWE3ShOotQaU&t=4

Product Inquiry & Contact: https://www.fonrich.com/contact-us

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