Original Roofing Company Announces Continued Midwest Expansion While Strengthening Its Role as a Trusted Storm Restoration Resource

A Family Owned Company Expands Its Restoration Mission Across the Midwest

Original Roofing Company today announced its continued expansion throughout Michigan and the broader Midwest, further strengthening its position as a roofing and exterior restoration contractor focused on helping property owners navigate increasingly complex storm recovery challenges.

Headquartered in Michigan, Original Roofing Company serves homeowners, multifamily communities, condominium associations, homeowner associations, commercial property owners, industrial facilities, and institutional organizations. The company has built its reputation on providing guidance that extends beyond roof installation, helping property owners understand storm related damage, document property conditions, and make informed restoration decisions.

As severe weather events continue to affect communities across the Midwest, the company reports growing demand for experienced professionals capable of assisting property owners throughout every stage of the restoration process.

Building a Company Around Education and Property Advocacy

While many contractors focus primarily on construction services, Original Roofing Company has developed a business model centered on education, transparency, and documentation.

The company’s leadership team has participated in thousands of roofing and exterior restoration projects throughout their careers, providing firsthand experience with the challenges property owners face following hail, wind, and other severe weather events.

Through detailed inspections, photographic documentation, insurance restoration support, and ongoing communication, the company works to help clients better understand the condition of their properties and the options available to them.

“Our goal has never been to simply replace roofs,” said company leadership. “Our goal is to help property owners make informed decisions, protect their investments, and navigate the restoration process with confidence.”

The company noted that many property owners remain unaware of storm related damage until significant issues develop, making early identification and documentation an increasingly important component of responsible property management.

A Leadership Team Built on Two Decades of Trust

A defining characteristic of Original Roofing Company is the long standing relationship among its ownership team.

The company is co owned by family members and business partners who have known one another for more than twenty years. Alongside Austin Priebe and Zach Diamantoni, the ownership group brings complementary professional backgrounds and expertise that help guide the company’s operations, growth strategy, customer experience initiatives, and restoration services.

According to company leadership, the strength of these relationships has contributed significantly to the organization’s culture and long term vision.

“We built Original Roofing Company with a long term mindset,” leadership stated. “Every decision we make is guided by the idea that we’re building something our children can one day be proud to carry forward.”

This generational perspective continues to influence how projects are managed, how employees are developed, and how relationships with customers and communities are maintained.

Industry Credentials Reflect Commitment to Quality Standards

Original Roofing Company’s technical capabilities are supported by industry recognized certifications.

The company maintains GAF Master Elite® Contractor status and CertainTeed Certified Contractor designation. These credentials are awarded to a limited percentage of roofing contractors and require adherence to manufacturer installation standards, ongoing training requirements, and demonstrated commitment to professional workmanship.

These certifications also enable the company to provide manufacturer backed warranty options designed to support long term roof system performance.

Company leadership views these distinctions as part of a broader commitment to maintaining high standards across every phase of the customer experience.

Official Roofing Partner of University of Michigan Athletics

Original Roofing Company also announced continued engagement with communities throughout the region through its role as the Official Roofing Partner of University of Michigan Athletics.

The partnership reflects the company’s expanding visibility across Michigan while reinforcing its commitment to local relationships and community involvement.

Leadership noted that community partnerships play an important role in the company’s long term strategy and align with its goal of remaining a trusted local resource as it continues to grow throughout the Midwest.

Addressing a Growing Need for Experienced Restoration Professionals

Industry observers continue to report increasing weather related property losses throughout many Midwestern states. As a result, property owners often face difficult decisions regarding inspections, insurance claims, repairs, and replacement options.

Original Roofing Company believes the role of a restoration contractor extends beyond construction services alone.

“When severe weather impacts a community, property owners need more than a contractor,” company leadership said. “They need someone who can help them understand the damage, document it properly, and advocate for the best outcome.”

The company reports that its emphasis on communication, transparency, and documentation has become increasingly valuable as property owners seek greater clarity throughout the restoration process.

“We believe trust is earned through transparency, communication, and doing what you say you’re going to do,” leadership added. “That’s a philosophy that applies whether we’re working with a homeowner, a condominium association, or a large commercial property owner.”

A Long Term Vision Focused on Communities and Relationships

As Original Roofing Company continues its growth trajectory, leadership maintains that the organization’s defining characteristic remains its commitment to people rather than projects alone.

The company views every restoration project as an opportunity to build lasting relationships and support the communities it serves.

“The roofing industry often focuses on the roof itself,” leadership said. “We focus on the people underneath it.”

By combining technical roofing expertise, restoration knowledge, insurance claim support experience, and family centered leadership, Original Roofing Company continues working toward its vision of becoming a multi generational business dedicated to protecting property owners across the Midwest for decades to come.

Original Roofing Company Earns 2026 Michigan Roofing Honor

Original Roofing Company has been recognized as the Best Roofing Company in Michigan of 2026 by Best of Best Review, highlighting the company’s commitment to quality craftsmanship, customer advocacy, storm restoration expertise, and industry recognized certifications.

About Original Roofing Company

Original Roofing Company is a family owned and operated roofing and exterior restoration contractor headquartered in Michigan and serving property owners throughout the Midwest. The company specializes in residential, commercial, multifamily, industrial, and storm restoration roofing services, including roof replacement, insurance restoration support, exterior repairs, and premium roofing system installations. Original Roofing Company is a GAF Master Elite® Contractor, a CertainTeed Certified Contractor, and the Official Roofing Partner of University of Michigan Athletics. The company is committed to helping property owners protect their investments through education, transparency, professional craftsmanship, and long term relationships. Learn more at originalroofing.com . For additional information, you may follow in Facebook and Instagram , inquiries may be directed through their email contact jarred@originalroofing.com .