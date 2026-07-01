The Gift Empire Expands to Vietnam, Bringing Premium Corporate Gifting to Southeast Asia’s Fastest-Growing Market

The Gift Empire Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based corporate gifting specialist established in 1999, today announced the launch of its dedicated Vietnam platform at giftempire.com.vn. The expansion marks a significant milestone for the company, bringing its full catalogue of over 400 premium branded gift products to Vietnamese businesses for the first time.

The Vietnam platform offers comprehensive custom branding services including silkscreen printing, UV printing, laser engraving and debossing across all product categories — from insulated tumblers and canvas tote bags to tech gadgets, premium gift boxes and Tet corporate hampers. All products are available in bulk quantities with a minimum order of 300–500 units and a production lead time of 21–45 business days.

“Vietnamese businesses are increasingly investing in branded corporate gifts as a tool for client retention and employee engagement,” said a spokesperson for The Gift Empire. “We see strong demand for high-quality, logo-branded products for Tet gifting, corporate events and year-round client appreciation — and our direct manufacturing relationships allow us to deliver at competitive pricing with fast turnaround.”

The platform features bilingual English and Vietnamese content, VND pricing alongside SGD, and a dedicated Tet corporate gifting section targeting the high-value seasonal gifting market that peaks in November and January each year.

The Gift Empire serves clients across Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam, with delivery capabilities across all provinces in Vietnam. Quote requests receive a response within one business day.

About The Gift Empire

The Gift Empire Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based corporate gifting specialist with over 25 years of experience. The company offers 400+ branded gift products across bags & totes, drinkware, gadgets, apparel, stationery, sustainable gifts and premium packaging — all available with custom logo printing. The Gift Empire serves clients in Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.

﻿﻿