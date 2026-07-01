bStocks Hit $100 Million AUM Two Weeks After Launch

On June 11, Binance launched bStocks , tokenized 1:1 U.S. securities that trade 24/7, convert instantly for free, and can be withdrawn to a self-custody crypto wallet.

In 15 days, bStocks holdings on the platform have crossed $100 million in assets, an 18× jump from $5.6 million on Day 1. What the data shows, taken together, is that demand for tokenized securities runs deeper than expected – global, active, and indifferent to Wall Street’s hours. Read on for the full breakdown.

Main Takeaways

Launched on June 11, bStocks are tokenized 1:1 U.S. securities on Binance that trade 24/7, support free and instant conversions, and can be withdrawn to self-custody wallets.

In 15 days, bStocks holdings on Binance crossed $100 million in assets, an 18x jump from $5.6 million on Day 1, with $458 million in cumulative trading volume.

Around 47% of total trading volume took place outside U.S. trading hours — an early signal of demand for round-the-clock access to securities.

Figure 1. bStocks holdings vs. holder growth, Day 1 to Day 15. Source: Binance Research, as of June 25, 2026.

$100 Million in Assets in Two Weeks

When bStocks launched, the assumption might have been that early adopters would cluster in a handful of crypto-forward markets. However, the data shows otherwise as emerging markets drove 58% of trading volume in the first 15 days.

Figure 2: 15-Day Cumulative Trading Volume – Geographic Distribution, Developed Markets vs. Emerging Markets. Source: Binance Research, as of June 25, 2026.

The trading behavior tells the same story. 8 of 10 bStocks see more than half of all trades placed below one share. TSLA sits at 99.65% fractional. Yet fractional does not mean small: TSLA’s sub-share trades represent 88.5% of its total traded value, with SNDK at 61.6% and MU at 58.1%. Significant capital is moving in fractional form. Median trade sizes ranging from$14.57 for TSLA to$104.91 for SPCXB confirm the retail character of the flow.

Figure 3: Over 80% of bStock trades are fractional. Source: Binance Research, as of June 26, 2026.

This kind of geographic spread takes established financial products years to build. For bStocks, it was achieved in just two weeks. The places leading adoption are largely the same ones that have spent years working around brokerage infrastructure that was never really built for them.

For years, these users have had to navigate foreign exchange costs, account minimums, and trading hours that don’t match their time zones. When a product trades 24/7, requires no foreign brokerage account, and converts instantly for free, these markets move fast.

24/7 Trading: The Market Never Closes

For most of financial history, access to stock markets has come with a schedule attached. Wall Street opens at 9:30am Eastern Time and closes at 4pm, Monday to Friday, with weekends and public holidays off. That’s the deal, and for decades, investors have simply worked around it.

Nearly half of all bStocks trading activity (47%) occurred outside traditional market hours that traditional exchanges simply don’t cover. On bStocks, those windows look exactly like any other session.

Figure 4: bStocks saw 47% of early volume during off-hours. Source: Binance Research, as of June 25, 2026.

bStocks turn over 4 to 21 times faster than their underlying stocks. The gap is widest for mega-caps, where significant share counts naturally suppress TradFi activity, indicating bStocks are unlocking a new pool of demand, driven largely by crypto-native users, that the traditional market was never reaching.

Figure 5: bStocks are generating 4 to 21 times more turnover per unit of listed supply than their underlying stocks. Source: Binance Research, as of June 26, 2026.

Binance Research’s observation shows SPCXB independently discovered SpaceX’s 6.5% weekend price gap – and was validated to only 0.09% price difference when the regulated market reopened Monday. This potentially indicates tokenized stocks are not a shadow of the underlying – they are a leading indicator.

Figure 6: SPCXB traded continuously over the weekend and converged to within 9 bps of SPCX’s Monday open price. Source: YahooFinance, Binance Research, as of June 16, 2026.

By actual holdings, bStock’s AUM skews decisively toward frontier-tech themes: tokenized “Space” (SpaceX) makes up ~53% and semiconductors ~37% — together nearly 90% of all assets held. Users are using bStock to build lasting exposure to marquee tech names that were previously hard to access.

Further Reading

Disclaimer: bStocks Tokenized Securities are classified as Certificates representing certain Financial Instruments (paragraph 92, Schedule 1 to FSMR). bStocks are not stocks or shares and bStocks do not allow holders to directly own a share or stock in the underlying listed company. bStocks do not represent any affiliation with the underlying asset’s issuer. bStocks are offered through an Approved Prospectus in the ADGM and are not offered in any other jurisdiction. No public offer is made outside of the ADGM. Tokenized Securities are available only to eligible users in permitted jurisdictions on a secondary market basis only. It is your sole responsibility to ensure that accessing and trading Tokenized Securities is lawful in your jurisdiction before proceeding. Accessing this product from a jurisdiction in which it is prohibited or restricted does not create any liability or obligation on the part of Binance. We may restrict, suspend, reject, cancel, or unwind access or transactions if we determine, in our sole discretion, that your access or transaction may breach applicable law, product restrictions, eligibility criteria, sanctions requirements, or the relevant offering documents.

No information displayed in connection with Tokenized Securities is intended as an offer, solicitation, promotion, recommendation, or invitation to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction. Tokenized Securities are not offered, sold, distributed, made available, or accessible in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons. The Tokenized Securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or any U.S. state securities laws and a public offering of bStocks will not be conducted in the United States or any other jurisdiction (other than the ADGM). By accessing this product, you represent and warrant that you are not a U.S. person, are not located in the United States, are not acting for the account or benefit of any U.S. person, and will not access, purchase, sell, transfer, redeem, or otherwise transact in Tokenized Securities from within the United States.

For more information, see the Terms of Use , Exchange Rules , Exchange Procedures , relevant Prospectus (if applicable to you and understanding that the offer is only made in ADGM, no public offer is being made elsewhere and viewing the prospectus does not constitute an invitation or solicitation outside ADGM) , bStocks Minting and Redemption Product Terms , Admission to Trading Notice and Risk Warning .