Riverside Adds AI-Powered Newsletters to Its Video and Podcast Platform

Riverside has added built-in newsletter publishing, allowing users to turn recorded videos and podcasts into written newsletters with AI. Creators and businesses can generate, edit and send newsletters without leaving the recording platform.

Users can also write newsletters from scratch instead of converting an existing recording. Riverside is positioning the feature as an extension of its content production tools rather than a direct replacement for dedicated newsletter services such as Mailchimp, Substack, Beehiiv or Ghost.

Riverside co-founder and CEO Nadav Keyson said its customers already produce detailed spoken content through interviews, podcasts and videos. The AI tool extracts those ideas and prepares newsletter-ready copy, reducing the need to begin with an empty page.

AI Converts Recordings Into Written Content

After a recording ends, Riverside’s AI can produce an initial edited version and draft a newsletter based on the conversation. Users can review the text, make changes and distribute it through the same platform.

The assistant can also create opening hooks and adapt material for different social media platforms. Riverside already provides AI tools for transcripts, show notes and clips, with its podcast suite supporting the reuse of recordings across several formats.

A new AI video-processing feature can improve the lighting, depth and sharpness of footage. Riverside said the system was trained specifically on conversational video podcasts, where speakers are often recorded remotely or under different lighting conditions.

Recording Suite Adds More Production Options

Riverside is also adding support for multi-camera recording setups. The platform already supports camera switchers and secondary devices, allowing producers to capture participants from several angles during in-person recordings.

The update will also allow remote guests to join sessions that use multi-camera configurations. Riverside’s existing tools let hosts invite guests through a link and record separate local audio and video tracks for each participant.

The company has raised more than $60 million in funding, according to TechCrunch. Its newsletter addition comes as publishing and recording platforms expand into each other’s main product areas.

Substack introduced a built-in recording studio in March, placing it closer to Riverside’s video and podcast tools. Beehiiv entered podcasting in April, while Mastodon said in June that users would be able to publish their posts as newsletters.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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