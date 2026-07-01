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X Launches Hosted MCP Server for Direct AI Assistant Access

ByJolyen

Jul 1, 2026

X Launches Hosted MCP Server for Direct AI Assistant Access

X has launched a hosted Model Context Protocol server that allows AI assistants such as Claude, Cursor and Grok Build to connect directly to the social platform. The service uses a person’s existing X account permissions and removes the need for developers to operate their own MCP infrastructure.

Before the hosted service, developers had to create and maintain an MCP server, connect it to the X API and manage authentication themselves. X now operates that connection through a Streamable HTTP endpoint at api.x.com/mcp, according to its official announcement.

Hosted Server Reduces Integration Work

The Model Context Protocol is an open standard that defines how AI applications connect with external data sources and tools. It gives compatible assistants a common interface instead of requiring a separate custom integration for every service.

The hosted MCP does not give developers new X API capabilities. It makes existing functions easier to connect with AI tools, including searching public posts, reading content, looking up users and analyzing conversations or trends.

Users authenticate through their own accounts, so access remains tied to their existing permissions. Developers can then connect supported AI applications without hosting the main MCP server or building the full authentication layer themselves.

X joins companies including GitHub, Slack, Notion, Stripe and Salesforce that provide official MCP servers or endpoints. The service also supports X’s positioning of its platform data as a real-time information source for AI applications.

Posting Is Not Available Through the MCP

The hosted MCP does not support X’s Write API endpoints, the company confirmed to TechCrunch. AI assistants cannot use the connection to publish posts autonomously or perform other writing actions.

The server also does not bypass the platform’s API policies, usage charges or restrictions on automated behavior. X can continue limiting access when it detects spam or other activity that violates its developer rules.

X updated its API in February to restrict low-quality automated replies. Programmatic replies on self-service plans are generally allowed only when the original author has mentioned the replying account or quoted one of its posts.

The company also revised its pay-per-use pricing in April. Publishing a standard post through the API now costs $0.015, while publishing one containing a link costs $0.20, except for certain summoned replies.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons
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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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