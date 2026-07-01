Justice IT Consulting Named to MSSP Alert’s 2025 Top 250 MSSPs List

Justice IT Consulting, a managed security services provider (MSSP) headquartered in Burleson, Texas, today announced it has been named to the 2025 Top 250 MSSPs list by MSSP Alert, a leading global authority covering the managed security services industry. The recognition places Justice IT Consulting among the world’s top cybersecurity providers serving small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs).

The annual Top 250 MSSPs list identifies organizations that demonstrate operational excellence, innovation, and measurable client impact in an increasingly complex threat environment. Selection is based on a competitive evaluation of managed security service providers worldwide.

For Justice IT Consulting, the honor reflects years of deliberate, experience-driven work protecting clients in manufacturing, defense supply chains, and other regulated industries across the United States.

Experience That Drives Measurable Cybersecurity Outcomes

Founded in 2017, Justice IT Consulting has built its reputation by helping small and mid-sized organizations navigate complex cybersecurity challenges with clarity and practical execution. Unlike large enterprise-focused providers, the company specializes in tailored managed security services designed specifically for SMBs — a market that faces growing threats but often lacks the internal resources to address them.

Austin Justice, Vice President of Justice IT Consulting, speaks to the environment his clients face:

“The world is changing fast. Between cybersecurity threats, economic uncertainty, increasing regulations, and the everyday challenges of running a business, it can feel like the deck is stacked against small and mid-sized companies.”

Rather than viewing these pressures as obstacles, Justice sees them as a call to action for providers like his company to deliver more.

“This recognition is proof that you don’t have to be the biggest company in the room to make a meaningful impact. You just need great people, great customers, and a willingness to keep showing up and doing the work. I am incredibly grateful to our team members who care deeply about protecting our clients, and to our customers who trust us with something as important as their business operations. This recognition belongs as much to them as it does to us.”

— Austin Justice, Vice President, Justice IT Consulting

Managed Security Services Built for Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

Justice IT Consulting delivers a full suite of managed cybersecurity services, including managed detection and response (MDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR), firewall management, security awareness training, incident response, and compliance support for frameworks including CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification).

The company’s client-focused approach supports organizations by:

Strengthening overall security posture against evolving cyber threats

Reducing operational and business risk through continuous monitoring and response

Supporting regulatory and contractual compliance requirements, including CMMC and NIST

Providing virtual CISO (vCISO) guidance and ongoing strategic cybersecurity advisory services

This consistent, results-oriented model allows clients to operate with confidence, knowing their cybersecurity strategy is backed by a team with deep hands-on experience.

A Track Record Recognized on a Global Stage

Being named to the MSSP Alert Top 250 MSSPs list is one of the most competitive recognitions in the managed security services industry. The designation reflects not a single achievement, but a sustained pattern of performance — the kind built through years of protecting clients in high-stakes environments.

For businesses evaluating managed security service providers in Texas and beyond, the recognition serves as an independent validation of Justice IT Consulting’s capabilities, reliability, and commitment to client success.

Key facts about Justice IT Consulting:

Founded: 2017

Headquarters: Burleson, TX (Dallas–Fort Worth area)

Specialization: Cybersecurity for manufacturers, DoD subcontractors, and SMBs

Key services: MDR, EDR, CMMC consulting, vCISO, compliance documentation, and more

Top technology partners: ThreatLocker, Huntress, Todyl

About Justice IT Consulting

Justice IT Consulting is a managed cybersecurity services provider (MSSP) based in Burleson, Texas, serving small and mid-sized businesses across the United States. The company specializes in protecting manufacturers, DoD subcontractors, and growth-stage businesses from cyber threats while helping them meet evolving regulatory and compliance requirements. Justice IT Consulting delivers practical, tailored security solutions designed for long-term business resilience.

For more information, visit www.JusticeITC.com.