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AWS Commits $1 Billion to Embed AI Engineers With Customers

ByJolyen

Jul 1, 2026

AWS Commits $1 Billion to Embed AI Engineers With Customers

Amazon Web Services is committing an initial $1 billion to a new organization that will place AI engineers directly inside customer teams. The Forward Deployed Engineering group will help companies build and deploy custom AI agents while training their employees to manage the systems independently.

AWS plans to employ thousands of forward-deployed engineers as the organization grows. Small teams will work with customers through focused engagements, including 45-day deployments involving five or six engineering groups.

The engineers will write production-ready code and work with customers’ business, security and technical teams. They will also adapt AWS technology to each organization’s data, workflows and operating requirements.

Customers Will Retain the Systems and Skills

In its official announcement, AWS said customers will retain the agentic systems created during each deployment. The systems will operate within the customer’s own AWS environment rather than remaining under the direct control of an external service provider.

Francessca Vasquez, AWS vice president of Frontier AI Engineering and Services, said the projects are intended to leave customers with new engineering capabilities as well as working AI systems. Employees will receive reusable development patterns, workflows and technical skills that they can apply after the AWS team leaves.

AWS said the organization will focus on reducing the time required to deploy agentic AI systems from months to days. Initial customers include the National Basketball Association and electronics company Ricoh.

The $1 billion commitment consists of AWS resources allocated to the internal organization. It is not an outside investment, acquisition or jointly funded company.

Forward-Deployed Engineering Gains Support

The forward-deployed engineering model places a contractor’s engineers inside a customer’s organization for a limited period. Palantir helped establish the model by using embedded engineers to adapt its software to government and corporate operations.

The approach allows providers to reuse parts of their technology across customers while modifying each deployment for different systems and requirements. It also places much of the responsibility for implementation on the provider, although maintaining a large engineering workforce can increase labor costs.

AWS follows AI companies that have recently expanded their deployment services. OpenAI launched its Deployment Company in May with more than $4 billion in initial investment and about 150 engineers and deployment specialists from its acquisition of consulting firm Tomoro.

Anthropic has also formed a $1.5 billion enterprise AI services venture with private equity partners. Both companies plan to place technical teams inside businesses that need help applying AI models to their operations.

Featured image credits: Tony Webster via Flickr
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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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