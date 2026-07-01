Sarah Elise Jewelry Announces United Kingdom Expansion Following Fifth Year Milestone

Sarah Elise Jewelry , a family-owned American jewelry brand specializing in handmade, made-to-order fine jewelry, has announced plans to expand into the United Kingdom after completing its fifth year of operation. The planned expansion represents the company’s next stage of growth following several years of steady development in the United States.

Founded as a boutique online business in 2021, Sarah Elise Jewelry began by offering handcrafted jewelry through an online marketplace before expanding into an independent direct-to-consumer brand. Since its launch, the company has fulfilled tens of thousands of customer orders while maintaining a production process centered on individually handcrafted pieces rather than mass manufacturing. According to the company, annual revenue has grown into the millions of dollars, supported by consistent year-over-year business growth.

Unlike traditional inventory-based jewelry retailers, Sarah Elise Jewelry produces each piece only after an order is placed. The company states that this made-to-order approach enables every design to be individually crafted while supporting quality control throughout the production process. Internal performance data also indicates a customer satisfaction rate of approximately 99 percent.

“The company’s growth reflects the dedication of an entire family working toward a shared vision of creating handcrafted jewelry with lasting value,” said Sarah Elise, Founder of Sarah Elise Jewelry. “Reaching this milestone while preparing for expansion into the United Kingdom represents an important step in the brand’s continued development.”

The upcoming UK expansion is expected to introduce Sarah Elise Jewelry’s collections to a broader international audience while strengthening its presence beyond the United States. The company indicated that additional operational details, including launch timing and regional availability, will be announced through its official communication channels as preparations continue.

The announcement also reflects broader consumer interest in handcrafted fine jewelry and made-to-order manufacturing, as buyers increasingly seek products emphasizing craftsmanship, personalization, and transparent production practices. Sarah Elise Jewelry stated that its expansion strategy is intended to support long-term growth while preserving the production standards established since the company’s founding.

About Sarah Elise Jewelry

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in New York, Sarah Elise Jewelry is a family-owned fine jewelry company specializing in handmade, made-to-order designs crafted in gold, platinum, natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, and gemstones. The company serves customers throughout the United States and is preparing to expand operations into the United Kingdom.

For More information, visit: www.sarahelisejewelry.com .