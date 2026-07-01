Threads Expands Live Chats With Translations and New Host Controls

Threads is expanding access to Live Chats while adding translations, co-hosting and moderation tools. The updates are designed to make real-time conversations easier to manage and accessible to users who speak different languages.

All Community Champions can now create and host Live Chats within their communities. Meta describes Community Champions as highly followed users who post regularly and help keep discussions active around shared interests.

Hosts Gain Co-Hosting and Moderation Tools

Live Chat hosts can now invite up to three co-hosts to help run a conversation. Threads said the option could be used to add guests or give another person responsibility for moderating the chat.

Hosts can also delete messages for everyone by pressing and holding the selected message. Threads is testing a separate change that would make messages from hosts more visually prominent within each conversation.

Translation support is also rolling out, allowing participants to read messages written in other languages. Threads confirmed the new features in an official post.

The company is also developing pinned messages and desktop support for Live Chats. Both additions are scheduled to arrive later, although Threads has not provided specific release dates.

Live Chats Support Up to 150 Active Participants

Live Chats allow users to exchange text messages, photos, videos, links and emoji reactions during live events or other timely discussions. Up to 150 people can actively send messages in a single chat.

When a chat reaches that limit, additional users can enter spectator mode. Spectators cannot send messages, but they can view the discussion, react to messages and participate in polls.

Meta introduced Live Chats in April 2026, initially focusing on conversations linked to major cultural and sporting events. Threads said hundreds of chats have since been hosted on most days, with thousands of users joining them.

The feature gives Threads a dedicated format for public group conversations happening in real time. When the platform launched in 2023, it lacked several functions associated with timely discussions, including strong search, hashtags and a chronological feed, but those capabilities were added later.

Threads Reaches 500 Million Monthly Users

The updates arrive after Threads reached 500 million monthly active users in June 2026, nearly three years after its launch. Meta credited much of the platform’s recent growth to its interest-based communities and introduced additional tools for community discovery and recognition alongside the milestone.

Threads has also added direct messages, temporary ghost posts and desktop messaging over the past year. The latest Live Chat features were developed in response to requests from creators and community hosts, according to the company.

Featured image credits: Syllaby.io

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