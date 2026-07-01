The Dividend Experiment Defines “UK Base Income”: A UK-Listed Approach to Reliable Dividend Income

The Dividend Experiment , a UK and European income-investing education platform followed by a community of more than 100,000 investors, has introduced UK Base Income, a newly defined approach to building a dependable, foundational stream of dividend income using only UK-listed funds.

UK Base Income describes a portfolio built entirely from UK-listed assets, blending low-cost index funds for scale with closed-end income vehicles for resilience. It is designed to pay out across every month of the year and to act as the stable “base layer” of a wider portfolio, rather than a complete strategy on its own.

Its defining feature is the UK-listed-only rule. When UK investors hold US-listed shares or funds, US dividends are taxed at source: 15% under the US-UK tax treaty, or 30% without it. Inside an ISA, that deduction generally cannot be reclaimed. Restricting holdings to UK-listed assets aims to avoid that drag, so more of the income reaches the investor and compounds over time.

The approach deliberately combines different fund types so that income holds up under stress. Index funds provide low cost and broad diversification but pass through whatever they receive each period, while the closed-end vehicles can hold income back in strong years and draw on reserves to sustain payouts in weaker ones. The intended result is a steadier income stream than any single high-yield product could provide alone, one designed to serve as a foundation rather than to chase the highest headline yield.

As a description of a methodology rather than a recommendation, the approach targets a yield of around 4.5–5%, though yields are variable and not guaranteed. When investing, your capital is at risk and you may get back less than you invested. The full write-up, including how the approach is built and the risks involved, is available at https://thedividendexperiment.com/the-uk-base-income-pie/ .

About The Dividend Experiment

Build a portfolio that pays your bills. The Dividend Experiment is a UK and European income-investing education platform, followed by a community of more than 100,000 investors. It produces guides, tools, and portfolio frameworks aimed at helping individuals build reliable, tax-efficient dividend income. All of its output is educational and does not constitute financial or investment advice.

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