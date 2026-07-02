Affinity MSP Ranked Number One Managed Service Provider in Australia on Elite Global IT List

Independent IT provider Affinity MSP has officially been named the number one managed service provider in Australia on the 2026 MSP 501 , the definitive international ranking of the world’s leading IT channel professionals.

Published annually by The MSP Summit, an Informa Connect event, the global benchmark evaluates organisations using rigorous operational criteria rather than self-nominated marketing materials. The panel judges providers based on financial performance, growth trajectory, technical service innovation, operational depth, and overall customer satisfaction. Out of hundreds of thousands of active providers worldwide, Affinity MSP placed at position 69 globally, securing a spot in the top 14% of ranked providers on the planet and leading all Australian entrants.

The achievement arrives at a critical time for the domestic tech economy. Australian businesses are accelerating their adoption of artificial intelligence faster than traditional data governance and security frameworks can adapt, while regulatory compliance burdens continue to extend toward small and mid-sized enterprises. The MSP 501 panel specifically highlighted that deep investment in AI innovation and employee customer experience separated the top-ranked global firms from the broader market, two pillars that form the foundation of the Melbourne firm’s core operational strategy.

Operating a people-first corporate culture has allowed the independent distributor to attract and retain top-tier IT talent in Melbourne, bypassing a broader nationwide tech skills shortage. This stable workforce infrastructure enables the firm to deliver enterprise-grade cybersecurity monitoring and strategic IT management designed to insulate local boardrooms, risk officers, and small businesses from escalating global digital threats.

The top-ranking positions Affinity MSP as a leading strategic partner for businesses navigating the complex modern technical landscape across Oceania. By outranking larger corporate competitors on the international stage, the firm has validated its localized, proactive service model that treats IT management as a real-world business enabler rather than a passive utility.

About Affinity MSP

Affinity MSP is an experienced Managed Service Provider delivering proactive IT support, cloud optimization, and enterprise-grade cybersecurity services to businesses across Australia and New Zealand. With over 12 years of business operations, the firm has helped more than 300 organizations simplify their technology infrastructure, mitigate operational downtime, and enhance their regulatory security posture while keeping costs entirely predictable.

Recognized for growth and technical innovation, Affinity MSP specializes in aligning modern Microsoft cloud platforms and AI enablement tools with the real-world strategic outcomes required by expanding commercial enterprises.

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