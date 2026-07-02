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MyFlyYatra Announces the Launch of Airport Terminal Guides & Interactive Airport Maps for the busiest airports in the USA

ByEthan Lin

Jul 2, 2026

MyFlyYatra, a fast-growing global flight booking platform, today announced an expanded focus on airport terminal guides and interactive airport maps for the busiest airports in the United States.

In a few taps, find terminal, see which airline uses which gate, spot the nearest restroom or coffee shop, and figure out the quickest way to reach next flight.

MyFlyYatra, know these airports well, so instead of dry facts, get real tips that save time and lower stress, whether fly once a year or every week. And because so many of travelers are heading to India, Europe, Australia, Japan, Africa, Middle East or New Zealand, help to find the right route.

“Big airports can feel like small cities. MyFlyYatra clear terminal guides and interactive maps for the busiest US airports help find terminal, gate, lounge and the quickest path to next flight.” said Sonam Gosain for MyFlyYatra.

Each map lets zoom in, tap, and search. Looking for the nearest restroom, gate, or lounge? Type it in and the map shows exactly where to go and can trace the path from arrival gate to departure gate before start. MyFlyYatra maps work right on phone, so use them while move through the SFO Airport, Newark Airport, New York Airport (JFK), Orlando Airport, Seattle Airport, LAX Airport, Chicago O’Hare Airport, and Detroit Airport.

About MyFlyYatra

MyFlyYatra is a leading online travel platform specializing in economy, premium, business class and first-class flights to India and international destinations. The company’s mission is to make premium air travel accessible by leveraging technology and industry partnerships to secure competitive rates on business class tickets. With comprehensive route coverage from major North American cities to popular destinations across India, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and beyond, MyFlyYatra serves thousands of travelers annually who value both comfort and value.

For more info visit – https://www.myflyyatra.com

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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