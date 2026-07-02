KRISPY KRUNCHY CHICKEN CELEBRATES NATIONAL FRIED CHICKEN DAY WITH $1,000 GIVEAWAY

Krispy Krunchy Chicken® , one of the fastest-growing hot food concepts in the convenience store business, is bringing the krunch this National Fried Chicken Day. Known for its hand-breaded, freshly made chicken and bold Cajun flavor, Krispy Krunchy has spent more than three decades earning its place as the go-to fried chicken destination for guests across the country.

On Monday, July 6, Krispy Krunchy is celebrating with its biggest National Fried Chicken Day yet, including giveaways totaling $1,000*. Ten winners will each receive a $100 DoorDash gift card, putting a feast’s worth of fried chicken cravings within reach.

“We are turning it up this year for National Fried Chicken Day because as we always say, you either know how good our chicken is or you haven’t tried it,” said Leah Schultz, Director of Brand Marketing at Krispy Krunchy Chicken.

How to Enter

Guests can enter for a chance to win one of ten $100 DoorDash gift cards by following the steps below on Krispy Krunchy Chicken’s official Facebook and Instagram pages:

Follow Krispy Krunchy Chicken on Facebook or Instagram Like the National Fried Chicken Day post Comment your city and tag a friend Bonus: Share your favorite KKC order in the comments for an extra entry

Known for its hand-breaded Cajun-spiced fried chicken, tenders, honey biscuits, and award-winning Cajun Chicken Sandwich, Krispy Krunchy offers plenty of ways to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day. Krispy Krunchy prepares its chicken in small batches right before serving, so guests enjoy freshly made meals every time.

For more information about Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, including menu and locations, visit www.krispykrunchy.com , or follow them on Instagram .

For official giveaway rules and complete details, please visit https://www.krispykrunchy.com/2026-fcday-sweepstakes-official-rules/

About Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krispy Krunchy Chicken® is a category-defining leader in the fried chicken and convenience foodservice space, with more than 3,600 locations across the 48 contiguous United States. One of the fastest-growing chicken concepts in the country, the brand is best known for its hand-breaded, mildly Cajun-spiced fried chicken, all-white meat jumbo tenders, and iconic honey biscuits, selling more than one million pounds of chicken each week through quick-service locations nationwide.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken provides turnkey foodservice solutions that increase in-store profitability and drive frequency for licensees in convenience stores, truck stops, universities, casinos, and other nontraditional venues, including Fenway Park, where it is the “Official Fried Chicken of the Boston Red Sox.” A multi-year honoree on USA TODAY’s 10BEST Fried Chicken Chains and a three-time honoree on Yelp’s Top 50 Fastest Growing Brands, the brand has been building a strong and loyal fan base since its founding nearly 40 years ago in Louisiana.

To learn more about partnering with Krispy Krunchy Chicken, visit http://krispykrunchy.com/partnering.