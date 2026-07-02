Focal: Leading ChatGPT Ads Agency Launches ChatGPT Pixel Picker

Focal, a leading ChatGPT Ads agency , has announced the launch of ChatGPT Pixel Picker, a complimentary Chrome extension designed to help marketers, advertisers, and businesses identify businesses running ChatGPT Ads, enabling a better understanding of the growing ecosystem of AI advertising.

As ChatGPT continues to evolve the way consumers discover products, services, and brands, new advertising channels are emerging around AI-powered search and recommendations. ChatGPT Pixel Picker provides an easy way to detect ChatGPT advertising pixels installed on websites, which helps users understand AI adoption trends and how brands are preparing for the future of AI-driven customer acquisitions.

This extension is now available through the Chrome Web Store and can be installed in moments, giving marketers near-immediate visibility into the rapidly evolving AI marketing landscape.

The agency offers ChatGPT Ads services for SaaS, eCommerce, technology, and service businesses looking to get more customers through AI-powered discovery platforms. The company utilises hands-on campaign management alongside proprietary AI systems that help create and test ads designed to perform at scale. Focal has a team that operates across the United Kingdom and the United States.

With the launch of ChatGPT Pixel Picker, Focal aims to dig even deeper into its broader mission of helping businesses understand and then benefit from the increasing shift towards AI-powered discovery.

ChatGPT Pixel Picker serves as an example of the type of tools that Focal expects will play an increasingly important role in helping businesses benchmark competitors, identify emerging trends, and better understand the growing infrastructure behind the field of AI marketing.

ChatGPT Pixel Picker is available now as a complimentary Chrome extension.

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