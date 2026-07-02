Trump Reports $2.2 Billion in 2025 Income as Crypto Earnings Surge

U.S. President Donald Trump reported at least $2.2 billion in income for 2025, nearly four times the $622 million disclosed for the previous year. More than $1.4 billion came from cryptocurrency ventures connected to Trump and his family, according to his latest mandatory financial filing.

The 927-page report was certified and released by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics on June 30, 2026. The agency provided access to Trump’s filing through an official disclosure announcement.

Cryptocurrency Becomes Trump’s Largest Income Source

Trump reported $635 million in royalties connected to Celebration Coins, the entity associated with the $TRUMP meme coin launched shortly before his second inauguration. His companies also received almost $800 million from World Liberty Financial, including more than $520 million from token sales and over $250 million from selling interests in the business.

World Liberty Financial was co-founded by Trump and his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. The filing shows a substantial increase from the $57.35 million in World Liberty token income reported a year earlier.

Trump’s other income included more than $80 million from settlements with media and technology companies, $52 million from international property licensing agreements and about $500 million in revenue from traditional businesses such as golf resorts. Mar-a-Lago generated approximately $77 million during the year.

The filing does not provide an exact total for Trump’s net worth because many assets are disclosed in value ranges. It does, however, show that digital assets have become a larger source of income than his long-standing property and hospitality businesses.

White House Rejects Conflict-of-Interest Claims

The figures have renewed questions about the separation between Trump’s official duties and private financial interests. His administration supported cryptocurrency policies during 2025, including legislation covering stablecoins, while businesses linked to his family expanded their activities in the sector.

White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said neither Trump nor his family had engaged in conflicts of interest. She said the administration’s decisions were made in the interests of the American public.

Trump also told reporters that he does not manage his personal investments and attributed some of his gains to the performance of financial markets. “I don’t get involved in my personal finances,” he said, adding that outside funds manage his money.

Presidential historian Barbara Perry told the BBC that the scale of the reported income had no clear presidential precedent. Richard Painter, who served as the chief White House ethics lawyer under George W. Bush, described Trump’s cryptocurrency profits as a conflict of interest.

Trump transferred control of the Trump Organization to his adult sons before entering office but did not divest his holdings or place them in a traditional blind trust. Presidents are generally exempt from the federal conflict-of-interest law that applies to many other executive branch officials.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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