Lyca Mobile UK Expands SIM-Only and eSIM Plan Portfolio to Meet Growing Demand for Contract-Free Mobile Services

New plan categories target consumers seeking flexible, affordable connectivity without long-term commitments.

Lyca Mobile UK has formed new SIM-only and eSIM plan categories that offer immediate activation, flexible terms, and no contracts to people looking for an alternative to traditional mobile service providers.

They base the service expansion on measurable changes to consumer purchasing behaviour in the UK:

Smartphone users are now retaining their devices longer than ever before and choosing either to buy their handsets outright or purchase used/refurbished products, rather than opting for a bundled phone and service contract or a discounted phone with a lengthy contractual commitment.

This expansion of the offerings directly addresses these new behaviours by providing customers with different-priced monthly plans that include various combinations of international calling, data allowances, and/or roaming benefits without requiring them to commit to a year-long contract or enter a complex contract. Users can select from the types of plans they use, depending on their respective needs, whether they use Wi-Fi for mobile communication or use many minutes and/or data overseas.

Lyca Mobile has announced that its newly updated plans provide customers with a range of choices based on what they want to use Wi-Fi for: making calls only or having unlimited call, text, and data allowance while travelling abroad. All of Lyca Mobile’s updated plans will also be offered on a pay-as-you-go basis so that subscribers can adjust their plan within the month to meet any changes in usage during the month.

The fast uptake of eSIM technology will support this expansion of their portfolio. The adoption of eSIMs globally and in the UK is significant because they remove the need to visit a store to receive a physical SIM from telecom service providers and provide customers with a fully digital way to receive service.

For consumers who travel internationally, eSIMs also eliminate traditional pain points associated with travelling, such as standing in long lines at airports to get a SIM card or needing to manage multiple SIM cards due to high roaming charges. A customer can buy their service online and receive their activation details via email or WhatsApp instantly, then activate their phone to operate on the eSIM digital network from anywhere in as few as five minutes after receiving the activation details. In many instances, a customer can scan the QR code provided to activate their eSIM before they leave for their travel destination.

Targeted Connectivity to Meet The Needs Of The Modern World

Through structural flexibility, particularly for customers using a SIM-only plan, a SIM card plan involving physical SIM cards also includes eSIM (embedded SIM) capabilities. The revamped SIM-only (i.e., SIM card only) and eSIM product offerings are aimed at various customer segments requiring flexible mobile communication capabilities:

Mobile Professionals: Business users can have their primary domestic telephone number on their devices and, using the eSIM capabilities of their devices, can set up alternative (i.e., secondary) eSIM numbers while travelling abroad or for an alternate/purposeful professional line.

International Students: Students arriving for studies (i.e., students coming to study from different countries) will have access to immediate mobile connectivity (i.e., a telephone number) within the United Kingdom and the ability to add or reduce mobile data usage based on their evolving academic and budgetary requirements.

Short-Term Visitors: Customers (tourists and temporary residents) visiting the UK will be able to take advantage of pay-as-you-go (i.e., mobile/telecom service charge based on the amount of data used) without long-term telecommunication contracts with UK carrier plans.

Customers in the competitive UK telecommunications market want clarity, equity and a strong mobile roaming experience as a priority. Through the alignment of its expanded digital-first offerings with superior customer service and flexibility of contract-less usage, Lyca Mobile UK will be able to meet the needs of highly mobile customers.