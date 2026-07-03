TrustFoundry Is First to Launch Detailed Case Treatment for AI Developers Seeking SOTA Legal Search

TrustFoundry, the lab bringing the Law to AI, today announced that it is the first AI-native company to deliver highly accessible, detailed, and reliable case treatment—the detailed analysis of how and why a legal precedent has been followed, distinguished, criticized, superseded, or overruled in each of the subsequent cases that reference the original case as precedent. Developers of legal AI products, ECM vendors, regulatory compliance companies, and the legal AI eco-system can, for the first time, have good-law assurance and legal reasoning that understands the prevailing legal interpretation across all their applications, agents, platforms, and workflows.

Case treatment has long been the most gated piece of legal research, historically only available through very expensive per-seat annual contracts with 50-year-old legacy research providers. Legal search is foundational to all legal reasoning, and it is hard to build. Case treatment is harder still—which is why AI-first and agentic software companies, legal AI providers, and legal model developers serving the legal profession have had almost nowhere to turn. TrustFoundry’s embedded API first offerings were built for these teams.

TrustFoundry’s API lets developers, attorneys, and compliance teams affordably embed case treatment alongside its best-in-class legal research, citation validation, legal review, and sophisticated legal reasoning directly into their apps.

TrustFoundry’s case treatment is part of the company’s proprietary service that covers more than 15 million U.S. laws, regulations, and case opinions across federal, all 50 states, D.C., and more than 2,000 courthouses. Unlike LLM-only approaches that hallucinate citations and miss subsequent history, TrustFoundry retrieves cases and complete treatment analysis deterministically from its verified primary sources—every citing reference is a real one, traceable to the original opinion.

“TrustFoundry case treatment is clean, easy to use, and the results are flawless,” said Larry R. Hoddick, attorney and consumer advocacy thought leader. “Combined with legal search and fact pattern matching, it’s the first time I’ve felt that legal AI is able to match how attorneys actually work and reason the law. The depth and accuracy rival what I’ve come to expect from tools that have defined legal research for decades.”

“We’re 10x more accessible, 10x more usable, and 10X more affordable than the legacy legal search walled gardens,” said Ammiel Kamon, TrustFoundry’s CEO. “We’re excited for all the players in Legal AI, many of whom have been waiting for case treatment for years, to finally be able to easily have it.”

Case Treatment and “Good Law” clarity are part of TrustFoundry’s broader mission to bring the law to AI. By moving core legal search infrastructure out of gated, legacy platforms and into a self-serve API for developers, TrustFoundry is enabling the entire eco-system of Legal AI players to utilize exceptional legal search and new legal reasoning capabilities, including detailed case treatment information, the most difficult and valued legal research elements.

Pricing & Availability:

TrustFoundry’s APIs are available at trustfoundry.ai. All developer plans are usage-based and start at $50 per month for individual developers. Discounted startup and enterprise plans are also available.

About TrustFoundry:

TrustFoundry is the Lawful AI lab bringing the law to AI by building the legal search, reasoning, and compliance layer for the next generation of legal and regulatory solutions. The company maintains more than 15 million US laws, regulations, and case law opinions, covering all 50 states and Washington, DC. TrustFoundry’s proprietary legal reasoning stack can be accessed directly on the web and embedded within any AI or application using a simple API. It includes powerful legal search models, agents that can reason about the law, citation verification, case treatment, and legal review tools. TrustFoundry’s service returns only verified citations and can detect hallucinations in documents prepared outside TrustFoundry. Based in Silicon Valley, TrustFoundry is backed by Exponential Ventures, 8VC, and angels. To learn more, visit TrustFoundry.ai.

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