CardioClear7 today announced the publication of its new consumer guide, created to help U.S. shoppers researching CoQ10 supplements for heart health compare popular options using clear, practical criteria instead of relying on marketing claims alone.

As more adults look for simple ways to support everyday heart wellness, the guide “ The 5 Best Heart Health Supplements of 2026 ”, helps consumers understand what separates one heart supplement from another.

This is especially useful when comparing products with similar claims but different formulations. Some heart health supplements use CoQ10 alone, while others combine CoQ10 with supporting ingredients like PQQ or shilajit. Some use ubiquinol, while others use ubiquinone. The guide helps shoppers compare these differences side by side.

What the guide covers:

The guide gives shoppers a side-by-side view of common comparison points, including:

Formula completeness: How much CoQ10 is included and whether the formula contains complementary ingredients

How much CoQ10 is included and whether the formula contains complementary ingredients Ingredient form and absorption: Whether the supplement uses ubiquinone or ubiquinol, and how the forms differ

Whether the supplement uses ubiquinone or ubiquinol, and how the forms differ Research support: The depth of evidence behind each ingredient and dose

The depth of evidence behind each ingredient and dose Quality and testing: Third-party testing, cGMP manufacturing, and label transparency

Third-party testing, cGMP manufacturing, and label transparency Daily usability: Doses per day and how easily the supplement fits into a daily routine

Doses per day and how easily the supplement fits into a daily routine Overall value: Cost per day and the length of each money-back guarantee

“Many shoppers are not just asking which heart health supplement is best,” said a Simple Promise spokesperson for CardioClear7. “They are asking what they are actually getting for the price, whether the formula is easy to take every day, and how the CoQ10 form and supporting ingredients compare. This guide was built to make that decision process clearer.“

To learn more about CardioClear7 ingredients and how the formula compares, read the full consumer guide at cardioclear7.com.

About Simple Promise

Simple Promise is a wellness brand focused on practical, easy-to-use supplements that support everyday health routines. CardioClear7 is a heart health supplement created for adults looking to support healthy heart function, cellular energy, and everyday vitality. Its formula includes CoQ10, PQQ, and shilajit extract in a once-daily capsule.

About Truegenics Pte Ltd

Headquartered in Singapore, Truegenics Pte Ltd is a direct-to-consumer health and wellness company developing and distributing high-quality products primarily serving U.S. consumers. The company is known for its innovation, operational excellence, and commitment to improving lives through accessible wellness solutions.