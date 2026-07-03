Fleet Street News Named Media Partner Across Don’t Panic Projects Awards Portfolio

Fleet Street News has been named as a media partner by Don’t Panic Projects , joining its portfolio of international awards programmes that recognise excellence across the digital, search, agency, ecommerce, paid media, content and workplace culture sectors.

The partnership spans a number of Don’t Panic Projects’ flagship awards, including the UK Agency Awards, UK Search Awards, Northern Digital Awards, UK Paid Media Awards, UK Digital Excellence Awards, UK Content Awards, UK Business Tech Awards, UK Company Culture Awards, UK eCommerce Awards, US Agency Awards, US Search Awards, European Search Awards and Global Search Awards.

As part of the partnership, Fleet Street News will provide media support across selected awards programmes, helping to amplify the achievements of agencies, businesses and professionals recognised for their work across the digital industry.

A particular focus will be the Northern Digital Awards, as the programme continues to expand its presence across the North of England. Fleet Street News’ growing regional and local publication network is well positioned to support that ambition, helping extend awareness of the awards to wider business audiences and local communities.

The partnership brings together two organisations with a shared commitment to recognising excellence and increasing visibility for businesses operating across the digital economy. For Fleet Street News, the appointment further strengthens its relationships within the agency and digital marketing sectors while supporting organisations looking to showcase innovation, performance and professional achievement.

Steve O’Brien, CEO of Fleet Street News and Woya Digital, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Don’t Panic Projects and support an awards portfolio that has become recognised across the digital industry for celebrating outstanding work and raising standards. Recognition plays an important role in helping agencies and businesses demonstrate expertise, build credibility and showcase the impact of their work. We look forward to helping extend the reach of these awards and celebrating the achievements of this year’s finalists and winners.”

Nicky Wake, Founder of Don’t Panic Projects, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Fleet Street News as a media partner across our awards portfolio. Their expertise in digital PR and growing media networks will help us broaden awareness of our programmes and further support the agencies, businesses and professionals whose achievements we celebrate. We look forward to working together as our awards continue to grow across the UK and internationally.”

Fleet Street News is a digital PR services platform that helps businesses, agencies and organisations transform announcements, milestones and expert insight into credible online media coverage. Through its structured publication process and expanding publisher network, the platform supports organisations seeking to build authority, increase visibility and strengthen trust across both search engines and AI-powered discovery platforms.

The partnership reflects the continued importance of industry recognition within the digital sector, providing agencies and businesses with opportunities to showcase innovation, celebrate success and raise their profile among clients, peers and the wider business community.

Read more about Fleet Street News – Fleet Street News Expands Local Digital PR Network to Increase Media Access for UK SMEs