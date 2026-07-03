My Greek Charter says one of the biggest challenges in Greece is planning a luxury crewed charter for more than 12 guests. Based on recent DMA Yachting bookings, the company says tandem charters are, in most cases, the best solution because they open up a much wider choice of yachts than the very limited single-yacht market for larger groups.

My Greek Charter, operated by DMA Yachting, is sharing guidance for larger groups looking to charter a yacht in Greece, after seeing the same issue come up again and again: once a booking exceeds 12 guests, the list of available yachts becomes much smaller. The company says one of the best answers is a tandem yacht charter in Greece , where two crewed yachts follow the same itinerary instead of trying to force a large group onto one rare yacht.

Many clients are surprised by this at first. A yacht may look big enough to take more people, but in Greece, most charter yachts are still legally limited to 12 guests. That is why yacht charters in Greece for 12+ guests become a much more specific market very quickly.

My Greek Charter says it has seen this firsthand on recent Greece bookings. In one case, a family charter had to be reworked when more relatives wanted to join. In another, two yachts were used for a 17-guest day charter. On a separate booking, a second, smaller yacht had to be added because the main yacht could not legally take 14 guests. The company says these are exactly the kinds of trips where tandem charters make sense, because once a group goes above 12 guests, availability becomes the real issue.

“Once a Greece brief goes above 12 guests, the search changes completely,” said John Boullin, Yacht Charter Broker at DMA Yachting. “The issue is not that there are no solutions. It is that the single-yacht market becomes extremely limited. A tandem charter is usually the best answer because it opens up almost the whole luxury charter market instead of forcing the search onto a handful of rare yachts licensed for more than 12 guests. That gives the group a much better chance of getting the right yachts, on the right dates, and at the right standard.”

The company says that does not make tandem a compromise. It still works especially well for family trips, milestone celebrations, and mixed groups where privacy and comfort matter. Two yachts can give a better cabin split, more room to spread out, and more flexibility in how the week runs, while the group still shares anchorages, lunches, beach clubs, and dinners ashore. But according to My Greek Charter, the main reason tandem is recommended so often in Greece is simpler: it is the most workable way to secure the right charter once the guest count goes above 12.

My Greek Charter adds that tandem is not the only option. There is a limited pool of large-capacity yachts in Greece , and in some cases, a support vessel can help. But for many high-end bookings, tandem remains the most reliable answer, especially when the goal is a true luxury yacht charter in Greece rather than a compromise built around guest-count pressure. It gives access to a much wider range of yachts than a search limited to the small number of single yachts licensed for larger groups.

It also gives more freedom in yacht choice. Some groups pair two catamarans for space and stability. Others go for two motor yachts for more speed and freedom to explore. According to My Greek Charter, that flexibility is one of the reasons tandem works so well at the luxury end of the Greece market.

“If a client really wants to stay together on one yacht, we will usually suggest looking at Croatia as well,” said Chris de Kock. “The legislation is different there, and the large-group fleet is much deeper and more specialized. Greece has some options for more than 12 guests, but Croatia gives access to proper large-group yachts built for this kind of charter. For some clients, that is simply the better fit.”

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According to My Greek Charter, that is where Croatia becomes a serious alternative rather than just a backup plan. Through DMA Yachting’s Croatia team, clients can look at Large Group Yacht Charters Croatia and curated lists such as Top 20 Croatia Small Ship Cruises . This is where mini cruisers, small ship cruises, larger gulets, and luxury motorsailers give bigger groups the chance to stay together on one fully crewed yacht without the same limitations they face in Greece.

For My Greek Charter, the takeaway is simple: for groups above 12 in Greece, the best charter is often not one larger yacht, but the right two yachts planned properly.

About My Greek Charter

My Greek Charter is a DMA Yachting-operated luxury yacht charter brand focused on high-end crewed yacht charters in Greece. The brand combines broker-led yacht selection, firsthand market knowledge, and practical planning across the Cyclades, Ionian, Saronic Gulf, and other Greek cruising grounds.