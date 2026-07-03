Private Autopsies Give Arizona Families Answers After Nursing Home and Care Facility Deaths

When an elderly parent or grandparent dies in an assisted living or skilled nursing facility, families are often left with more questions than answers. A death certificate may list natural causes, but bedsores, unexplained falls, rapid weight loss, dehydration, or medication errors in the weeks before death can point to a different story. Postmortem Pathology provides private, independent autopsy services in Phoenix that help Arizona families find out what really happened.

Arizona’s elder care industry has faced repeated scrutiny in recent years, with high-profile litigation involving neglect, understaffing, and wrongful death in long-term care facilities. In many of these cases, the medical evidence that ultimately supported the family’s claim came from an independent autopsy performed shortly after death, before burial or cremation made examination impossible.

“Families frequently tell us they had a feeling something was not right, but they did not know they had the option of an independent autopsy,” said Dan Lingamfelter for Postmortem Pathology. “A private autopsy in Phoenix is one of the only ways to document conditions like advanced pressure ulcers, sepsis, malnutrition, dehydration, or untreated infections. The body itself is the evidence. Once final arrangements are made, no attorney, no court, and no expert can bring it back.”

Why Facility Deaths Often Go Unexamined

Deaths in nursing homes and assisted living facilities are rarely referred to the county medical examiner unless they are obviously suspicious. In most cases, an attending physician signs the death certificate based on the resident’s existing diagnoses, and no examination ever takes place. That means signs of neglect can go undocumented, and families who later pursue a claim may have little medical evidence to support it.

A private autopsy performed by a board-certified forensic pathologist can:

Document pressure ulcers, their staging, and whether they contributed to sepsis or death

Identify dehydration, malnutrition, and electrolyte imbalances consistent with inadequate care

Detect untreated infections, aspiration pneumonia, and medication errors

Evaluate injuries from falls, including whether they are consistent with the facility’s account

Establish an independent, defensible cause and manner of death

Supporting Families and Their Attorneys

Autopsy findings frequently become the foundation of elder abuse, neglect, and wrongful death cases. Postmortem Pathology provides detailed written reports suitable for attorney case evaluation, and its pathologists are available for consultation and expert testimony. For attorneys evaluating a potential claim, an independent autopsy report often determines whether a case moves forward.

Time is critical. Private Autopsy services in Phoenix are best performed as soon as possible after death, and always before embalming or cremation when feasible. Families in the Phoenix metro area, including Scottsdale, Mesa, Glendale, Chandler, Tempe, Peoria, and Sun City, can arrange services quickly, and Postmortem Pathology coordinates directly with funeral homes so services and arrangements are not delayed.

About Postmortem Pathology

Postmortem Pathology provides private autopsy and forensic pathology services to families, attorneys, and healthcare providers. All examinations are performed by board-certified pathologists, with clear communication, compassionate service, and thorough documentation from first call to final report.