CorrQuest Automation Brings Operator Safety Systems to Corrugated Manufacturers Across the United States

CorrQuest, a leader in industrial automation and machine integration, announced the continued nationwide rollout of advanced machine safety upgrades designed to protect operators working around hazardous machinery. With safety systems now installed on more than 100 industrial machines across the United States, CorrQuest is helping manufacturers elevate workplace safety through engineered solutions that are built into every installation—not added as an afterthought.

The company’s comprehensive safety approach includes the integration of tongue capture safety interlocks and magnetic lock systems, ensuring equipment remains secure while operators are protected from hazardous motion and energized machinery.

At CorrQuest, safety isn’t an option—it’s the foundation of every system they build. From the earliest stages of design through installation and startup, their focus is on creating equipment that allows manufacturers to operate efficiently while keeping their teams protected.

Unlike one-size-fits-all safety packages, CorrQuest develops custom-engineered solutions tailored to each customer’s equipment, production environment, and operational requirements. Every safety system is built to meet the unique challenges of industrial automation while helping organizations strengthen compliance and reduce operational risk.

CorrQuest’s safety expertise includes:

Tongue capture safety interlock systems

Magnetic lock safety guarding

Custom machine guarding integration

Nationwide installation and startup support

Safety upgrades for existing production equipment

As manufacturers continue investing in modernization and automation, machine safety has become increasingly important—not only for regulatory compliance but for protecting employees and minimizing costly downtime and injury expenses. CorrQuest’s scalable safety solutions allow companies to retrofit existing machinery or incorporate advanced protection into new installations.

Whether upgrading a single production line or deploying safety improvements across multiple facilities, CorrQuest delivers consistent engineering standards and professional installation from coast to coast.

Manufacturers interested in custom machine safety upgrades can schedule a consultation.

About CorrQuest

CorrQuest provides industrial automation, controls engineering, electrical systems, machine rigging, and safety solutions for manufacturers throughout the United States. From concept and design through installation and startup, CorrQuest delivers custom-engineered systems that improve productivity, reliability, and operator safety.