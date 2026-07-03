Nick Mayer Chevrolet of Dickson Announces Tire Match Program to Help Tennessee Drivers Save on New Tires

Nick Mayer Chevrolet of Dickson is making it easier for drivers to purchase quality replacement tires through its Tire Match Program. The program combines a Tire Price Match Guarantee, professional installation by GM Certified Service technicians, and Lifetime Tire Rotation on qualifying tire purchases to help customers receive competitive pricing and long-term value. The dealership also offers a Tire Finder tool to help customers identify the right tires for their Chevrolet, Buick, or GMC vehicle.

The Nick Mayer Tire Match Program in Dickson, TN matches eligible competitor pricing on qualifying tire brands at the time of purchase. If a customer finds a lower eligible price within 30 days after purchase, the dealership refunds the difference according to the program’s terms. Customers who purchase and install a set of four qualifying tires also receive complimentary Lifetime Tire Rotation performed according to the recommended GM maintenance schedule. Eligible tire brands include BFGoodrich, Bridgestone, Continental, Firestone, General, Goodyear, Hankook, Kelly, Michelin, Pirelli, and Uniroyal.

“Tires are one of the most important safety components on any vehicle,” said a spokesperson for Nick Mayer Chevrolet of Dickson . “Our Tire Match Program gives drivers confidence that they’re receiving competitive pricing, factory-trained installation, and ongoing tire maintenance that helps maximize tire life and vehicle performance.”

GM Certified Service technicians inspect tire condition, recommend tires based on the customer’s vehicle and driving habits, perform professional installation, and help maintain proper tire performance through regular rotations, tire pressure inspections, wheel balancing, and alignment services. Proper tire maintenance helps promote even tread wear, improved handling, enhanced fuel efficiency, and a safer driving experience.

Nick Mayer Chevrolet of Dickson proudly serves drivers from Dickson, Nashville, Franklin, Clarksville, Columbia, Fairview, White Bluff, Burns, Charlotte, Kingston Springs, and surrounding Middle Tennessee communities. Customers can compare tire options, request a competitive price match, schedule Certified Service, and take advantage of current tire promotions and manufacturer rebate opportunities available through participating GM programs.

About Nick Mayer Chevrolet of Dickson

Nick Mayer Chevrolet of Dickson is a full-service Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC dealership located at 2211 Highway 46 South in Dickson, Tennessee. The dealership offers new Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicles, quality pre-owned vehicles, GM Certified Service, genuine GM parts, competitive financing, tire sales, and professional automotive maintenance. Serving Dickson, Nashville, Franklin, Clarksville, Columbia, Fairview, White Bluff, Burns, Charlotte, and surrounding Middle Tennessee communities, Nick Mayer Chevrolet of Dickson is committed to delivering exceptional customer service, factory-trained expertise, and trusted automotive solutions throughout every stage of vehicle ownership.

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