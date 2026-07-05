India Summons Meta After Instagram Approves Ads Promoting Child Abuse Material

The Indian government has summoned representatives of Meta after a BBC Eye investigation found paid Instagram advertisements directing users to child sexual abuse material sold through Telegram. Around 30 distinct ads were identified, some offering access to illegal videos for as little as 99 rupees.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is expected to seek an explanation from Meta about how the ads passed its review systems and what action it is taking. India prohibits the distribution of child sexual abuse material and adult pornography.

Ads Appeared After Account Followed Sexualised Content

The BBC created an Instagram account in India and followed 10 accounts posting sexually suggestive material. Within a week, Instagram began recommending ads containing adult pornography, followed days later by ads depicting or promoting the sexual exploitation of children.

Some advertisements used explicit search terms and linked directly to Telegram channels selling illegal content. The investigation found around 20 ads featuring adult pornography in addition to those involving children.

When the BBC reported an ad that appeared to depict a young sexual assault victim, Instagram initially said it did not violate its community standards. Meta later removed additional advertisements, suspended accounts and blocked links after the BBC contacted the company.

Meta said its systems are not perfect and may fail to detect every violation. The company denied knowingly targeting illegal ads at people with an interest in such material and said it automatically disabled more than four million accounts showing signs of suspicious behaviour during 2025.

Meta’s Policies Prohibit Child Exploitation

Meta says every paid advertisement is reviewed before appearing across its services. Its Advertising Standards state that ads are assessed using automated systems, with some cases sent to human reviewers.

The company’s child sexual exploitation policy prohibits content that sexually exploits, endangers or depicts children. Meta said it reports suspected child exploitation to the U.S.-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, as required by law.

Advertising generated almost 98% of Meta’s approximately $200 billion in revenue for the financial year ending in 2025. Former Facebook vice-president Brian Boland told the BBC that recommendation systems focused on engagement can direct users toward increasingly extreme content when safeguards are inadequate.

Telegram Removes One Reported Channel

The BBC reported two Telegram channels connected to the advertisements. Telegram removed one, while the other continued posting new material for sale.

Telegram said it uses automated detection and human moderators to combat child sexual abuse material. Its safety report shows that more than 288,000 related groups and channels have been blocked during 2026.

Retired Indian Supreme Court justice Madan Lokur said Instagram could not avoid responsibility for approved advertisements appearing on its service. He called for authorities and the courts to consider further action over the findings.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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