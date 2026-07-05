Houdini’s Heart Announces Creative Platform Linking Poetry, Fashion, And Community Giving

A Creative Announcement Rooted In Resilience

Houdini’s Heart, the creative brand founded by author, artist, and fashion designer Hayleah Higgins, announces the continued development of a multidisciplinary platform that connects poetry, original artwork, fashion design, and community focused giving. The announcement follows the recent release of Higgins’ first publication, Modern Apocalypse , a poetry collection published under the name H. Higgins, and the launch of Houdini’s Heart , a fashion line shaped by her visual art and broader commitment to creative expression.

The announcement reflects Higgins’ growing body of work across literature, visual art, and fashion. Through these connected projects, she is building a creative identity centered on compassion, resilience, and the belief that art can help people engage with personal and social issues in a more open way. Her stated motto, “Kindness through Creativity,” serves as a central theme across her publishing, artwork, fashion design, and developing community initiatives.

Modern Apocalypse And The Language Of Shared Experience

Modern Apocalypse introduces readers to Higgins’ poetry through reflections on lived experience, emotional complexity, grief, personal growth, and perspective. The collection uses poetry as a way to document thoughts and experiences that may otherwise be difficult to discuss directly. Its release marks a formal expansion of Higgins’ creative work into publishing and gives her audience a structured view of the ideas that have informed her art and design.

The book also supports one of Higgins’ core creative aims, which is to reduce stigma surrounding mental health complexities through honest expression. Rather than presenting poetry only as an individual art form, Higgins positions her writing as a method of shared understanding. Her work addresses the ways people process adversity, recognize emotional patterns, and find language for experiences that can feel isolating.

“Modern Apocalypse is a reflection of how personal experience can become a bridge for connection,” said Hayleah Higgins. “I wanted the collection to create room for compassion, reflection, and a more honest conversation about the things people carry.”

Recognition and Awards

Houdini’s Heart founder Hayleah Higgins has also received industry recognition for her literary work, being named Best Poetry Author in Alabama of 2026 by BestofBestReview.com. The award highlights her growing impact as a poet and creative storyteller, particularly following the release of Modern Apocalypse. This recognition adds to her expanding profile across literature, fashion, and community-focused art, underscoring the reach of her work in addressing emotional experience, resilience, and socially conscious themes through poetry and creative expression.

Houdini’s Heart Brings Artwork Into Fashion

In conjunction with the release of Modern Apocalypse, Higgins has expanded her artistic contributions through Houdini’s Heart, a fashion line that incorporates her artwork into wearable creative pieces. The brand is designed to promote expression while supporting community based causes, including local charities and scholarship related efforts.

Houdini’s Heart builds on Higgins’ belief that fashion can be more than visual presentation. The line reflects her interest in using clothing and design as a form of storytelling, while also creating a practical channel for community contribution. By integrating original art into fashion, the brand connects personal creativity with public purpose.

The launch also represents a new stage in Higgins’ broader creative career. Her artwork has previously been featured in different local settings and used in connection with event promotion within a sociology department context. Those experiences helped shape her understanding of how art can support public dialogue, educational settings, and community participation.

A Story Shaped By Service, Study, And Persistence

Higgins’ creative work is informed by a personal history marked by grief, trauma, and loss during her youth. She has described resilience and compassion as defining traits in her development as an author, artist, and designer. These themes continue to appear across her writing, visual artwork, and fashion concepts.

At age 17, Higgins created her own smoothie business while also achieving academic success. She later received the Martha Vandervoort Community Service Scholarship and pursued studies in sociological research. These experiences contributed to her ongoing focus on the relationship between individual stories, social conditions, and community responsibility.

Her background in sociology also informs the topics she seeks to elevate through her creative work. Higgins has expressed interest in bringing attention to personal and sociopolitical subjects, including women’s issues, mental health stigma, and the importance of recognizing contributions made by women in local communities.

A Developing Vision For Women’s Issues And Community Recognition

Alongside the continued growth of Houdini’s Heart, Higgins is working toward the creation of a nonprofit initiative focused on raising awareness about women’s issues and commemorating women’s contributions within her local community. The developing initiative is intended to extend her creative mission beyond publishing and fashion into a more formal community platform.

This planned nonprofit effort aligns with the broader direction of Houdini’s Heart. The brand’s creative model connects artistic production with charitable giving, scholarship support, and public awareness. While the nonprofit is still in development, the direction reflects Higgins’ long term interest in using art, research, and storytelling to support social understanding.

Higgins’ profile also appears through her Women in Power TV feature page , further connecting her work to conversations about women’s voices, visibility, and personal leadership.

Creativity As A Practical Form Of Compassion

The announcement of Houdini’s Heart and Modern Apocalypse reflects a broader movement among independent creatives who are combining personal storytelling with purpose driven business models. Higgins’ work stands out through its direct connection between poetry, art, fashion, and community giving. Each area functions as part of the same creative framework, rather than as separate pursuits.

Her approach does not present resilience as an abstract message. It is reflected through the structure of her work, from a poetry collection shaped by experience, to fashion pieces built around original art, to plans for community focused programming. Through these projects, Higgins continues to develop a public creative identity centered on compassion, expression, and social contribution.

The release of Modern Apocalypse and the launch of Houdini’s Heart give Higgins a foundation for future creative and community projects. As the brand continues to develop, its central message remains focused on using creativity as a way to connect people, encourage understanding, and contribute to causes that support local communities.

About Houdini’s Heart

Houdini’s Heart is a creative fashion brand founded by Hayleah Higgins, an author, artist, and fashion designer whose work connects poetry, original artwork, wearable design, and community focused giving. The brand supports creative expression while contributing to charitable and scholarship related efforts. Higgins is also the author of Modern Apocalypse , a poetry collection published under the name H. Higgins. More information about the brand is available at houdinisheart.com .