Fenton Jagdeo Introduces the Curiosity Compass Framework to Help Organizations Turn Uncertainty Into Innovation

Fenton Jagdeo , a Toronto-based innovation executive and governance leader, has released the Curiosity Compass, a framework that helps organizations turn radical curiosity into repeatable innovation. The release arrives as many companies confront the limits of artificial intelligence after two years of soaring expectations, and as Jagdeo makes the case that the work behind real innovation remains distinctly human.

As recently as last year, generative AI dominated boardroom agendas and executives raced to adopt it. Much of that technology has since entered what Gartner’s hype cycle calls the trough of disillusionment, the stage where inflated expectations give way to harder questions about real value. Jagdeo says the correction exposed a gap that no tool can fill on its own.

“AI can do about 80% of our work, but it only contributes to 20% of the end result,” said Fenton Jagdeo, founder of the Curiosity Compass and a professor at OCAD University. “The remaining 20% is uniquely human, and innovation lives there. For years we have asked leaders to think outside the box without ever teaching them how, because we all sense that innovation is human driven. The Curiosity Compass is the guide to doing it on purpose.”

The Curiosity Compass is a four-direction model designed to operationalize curiosity inside teams of any size. Navigate Norms asks people to question long-held assumptions and consider the opposite of accepted practice. Explore Beyond looks to other industries for ideas and early signals. Solve Systematically breaks down internal processes and operations to find points of friction, and with them, opportunities to make the work more impactful. Widen the Lens weighs the full range of stakeholders before a team commits to a bold move. Jagdeo developed the model over more than a decade of work with Fortune 500 companies, large public boards, and early-stage startups.

The framework speaks directly to the future of work. The World Economic Forum lists creative thinking, analytical thinking, curiosity, and lifelong learning among the skills rising fastest in importance for the global workforce through 2030. Jagdeo argues that these capabilities have quietly eroded inside many organizations, and that curiosity is the practical place to start rebuilding them.

Jagdeo is an innovation keynote speaker and advisor known for his work on curiosity and corporate innovation, and he brings an unusual mix of experience to the role. He built his innovation experience at Doblin, Deloitte’s innovation unit, advising large companies on growth during uncertain markets. As a founder, he co-created Faculty, a men’s grooming brand that raised a $3 million Estee Lauder-led seed round . In public life, he became the youngest person to serve on the board of the Toronto Transit Commission, and he previously sat on the board of the Toronto Public Library. He teaches strategy development in the Strategic Foresight and Innovation program at OCAD University.

“The approach is timeless,” said Jagdeo. “It does not matter how the market defines innovation this year, what role someone holds, or which technology is in fashion. Curiosity, applied with structure, stays relevant.”

The Curiosity Compass is available now to organizations through keynotes, workshops, and strategy sessions led by innovation keynote speaker Fenton Jagdeo . Full details on the Curiosity Compass framework are available online.

About Jagdeo Ventures

Jagdeo Ventures is the speaking and advisory practice of Fenton Jagdeo, an innovation executive, educator, and advocate for radical curiosity based in Toronto, Canada. Through keynotes, workshops, and strategy sessions, the practice helps organizations build lasting innovation capability using the Curiosity Compass framework.