Shipforce Announces Expanded Parcel Rate Optimization Platform to Help Businesses Reduce Shipping Carrier Costs Without Operational Changes

Driving Greater Transparency in Parcel Shipping Costs

Shipforce today announced the continued expansion of its parcel rate optimization platform, providing businesses with a data driven approach to reducing shipping carrier costs without requiring changes to carriers, shipping software, or existing operational processes. The announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to making enterprise level shipping economics more accessible to organizations that may not otherwise have the negotiating leverage needed to secure competitive carrier pricing.

As parcel shipping continues to represent one of the largest controllable operating expenses for many organizations, businesses are increasingly seeking objective ways to evaluate whether their carrier agreements remain competitive. Shipforce addresses this challenge through a structured Shipping Rate Optimization Analysis that reviews historical shipping data and identifies opportunities to improve parcel spend before clients make any financial commitment.

Making Enterprise Level Pricing More Accessible

Founded by parcel pricing professionals with extensive industry experience, Shipforce was established to help businesses overcome a common disadvantage in carrier negotiations. While large enterprise organizations often benefit from specialized pricing structures due to their purchasing power, many mid-sized businesses lack access to similar opportunities despite maintaining significant shipping volumes.

Shipforce leverages the collective buying power of more than eight billion dollars in annual parcel shipping spend across thousands of participating businesses. By combining multiple parcel optimization programs into a single platform, the company matches each client with the pricing strategy that best aligns with its unique shipping profile rather than relying on a single standardized rate structure.

This approach allows organizations to pursue meaningful shipping cost reductions while maintaining their existing relationships with shipping carriers and avoiding operational disruption.

A Data First Process Designed Around Measurable Outcomes

Every Shipforce engagement begins with a complimentary Shipping Rate Optimization Analysis. Using actual historical shipping data rather than estimates, the company evaluates a client’s shipping characteristics, identifies potential savings opportunities, and presents projected optimized pricing before implementation.

This analytical approach provides decision makers with greater transparency into their parcel expenses while enabling them to evaluate projected financial outcomes before moving forward.

According to Shipforce, clients reduce parcel shipping costs by an average of approximately twenty two percent, depending on shipping profile and carrier activity. Businesses retain their existing shipping workflows, warehouse operations, carrier relationships, and software platforms throughout the optimization process.

Industry Recognition and Award

Shipforce has been recognized as the “ Best Shipping Optimization Company in the United States of 2026 .” This award has been officially announced on BestofBestReview.com, a prestigious and exclusive authority in the industry.

The recognition highlights Shipforce’s continued commitment to delivering measurable cost savings, transparency, and innovative parcel optimization solutions for businesses across the country.

Performance Based Pricing Aligns Client Success With Company Success

As part of the announcement, Shipforce highlighted its performance based pricing model, which is structured around a minimum projected ten to one return on investment.

Rather than charging consulting fees before demonstrating value, Shipforce only collects a one time implementation fee after projected savings have been validated and the optimization program has been activated. If the company cannot achieve the guaranteed minimum level of projected savings, implementation is provided without charge.

This pricing model is designed to align Shipforce’s incentives directly with measurable financial outcomes for its clients while reducing the financial risk typically associated with consulting engagements.

Built on Industry Experience and Practical Insight

Shipforce was founded after Chief Executive Officer Chase Dill spent years working with parcel shipping programs and supporting businesses with shipping cost analysis. Through that experience, he recognized that many organizations struggled to determine whether they were receiving competitive pricing despite substantial annual shipping expenditures.

Those observations inspired the development of Shipforce, an independent parcel optimization company focused on helping businesses uncover hidden savings opportunities using objective data analysis and specialized optimization programs.

“Our mission has always been to help businesses improve profitability without asking them to fundamentally change how they operate,” said Chase Dill, Chief Executive Officer of Shipforce. “We believe companies should be able to understand their shipping costs, identify opportunities for improvement, and make informed decisions based on measurable financial outcomes rather than assumptions.”

Supporting Long Term Profitability Through Shipping Optimization

As shipping expenses continue to influence operating margins across industries including ecommerce, manufacturing, medical devices, food and beverage, and industrial distribution, organizations are placing greater emphasis on cost optimization initiatives that deliver measurable financial value without disrupting operations.

Shipforce’s optimization platform is designed to support that objective by providing businesses with continuous visibility into parcel shipping performance while helping them access pricing strategies that may otherwise remain unavailable through conventional negotiations.

The company believes that shipping optimization should be viewed as a broader profitability initiative rather than simply a logistics exercise. Every dollar saved on parcel shipping contributes directly to improved margins, stronger cash flow, and additional capital that businesses can allocate toward strategic growth initiatives.

Organizations spending approximately one hundred thousand dollars or more annually with shipping carriers can request a complimentary Shipping Rate Optimization Analysis to evaluate potential savings opportunities based on their existing shipping data.

About Shipforce

Shipforce is a parcel optimization company that helps businesses reduce shipping carrier costs without changing carriers, shipping software, or existing operational processes. By leveraging the collective buying power of more than eight billion dollars in annual parcel shipping spend across thousands of businesses, Shipforce provides access to enterprise level carrier pricing that many organizations cannot obtain independently. Clients typically achieve meaningful shipping cost reductions through customized parcel optimization strategies supported by data driven analysis and performance based pricing.

Learn more at www.shipforce.ai . For general inquiries, contact support@shipforce.ai . Additional updates are available on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .