Colombian Water Chamber consolidates its 2026 program portfolio

The Colombian Water Chamber (Cámara Colombiana del Agua, or CCAGUA), a community development, civic and environmental non-profit organization, focused on the water sector, announced the consolidation of its program portfolio dedicated to environmental education, community strengthening, and the promotion of water technologies in Colombia. The organization presented this update to inform public institutions, international partners, and local communities about the current scope of its initiatives, which operate continuously across several regions of the country.

CCAGUA’s portfolio includes the ACQUA School program, divided into two tracks: ACQUA School Kids, focused on early childhood education in water culture, and ACQUA School PRO, a set of technical courses for professionals and organizations seeking certification in water resource management, green entrepreneurship, green project management, including an online course on the ISO 14001 environmental management systems standard.

The CCAGUA also operates the project to build the “Museo del Agua de Bogotá” (Bogotá Water Museum), a museum space dedicated to the historical and scientific dissemination of information about water resources in the Colombian capital city, and the Red Nacional de Guardianes del Agua (National Network of Water Guardians), a community volunteer network that conducts monitoring and protection of water sources across various parts of the country.

In addition, CCAGUA leads the “Granjas Hídricas” (Water Farms) & “Comunidades Hídricas” (Water production Communities) initiative, a pilot project that integrates atmospheric water generators (AWG), a technology that extracts drinkable water directly from the air’s humidity, with bifacial solar panels. The project is directed at rural communities located in PDET (Programs for Development with a Territorial Focus) and ZOMAC (Zones Most Affected by Conflict) zones in the department of Tolima. The initiative involves participation from Universidad de Ibagué and is supported by a Doctoral fellowship from MinCiencias, Colombia’s state entity for science, technology, and innovation.

CCAGUA’s work is supported by a network of institutional affiliations in Bogotá. The organization participates in the “Clúster del Agua y Economía Circular” (Water and Circular Economy Cluster), an initiative of the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce (Cámara de Comercio de Bogotá) that brings together companies and organizations working on water management and circular economy practices in the city. CCAGUA is also listed in the “Directorio de la Construcción Sostenible” (Sustainable Construction Directory), maintained by Bogotá’s Secretaría Distrital de Ambiente (District Environmental Secretariat), which recognizes organizations contributing to sustainable construction and environmental practices in the capital.

At the international level, CCAGUA holds official partner status with the Global Water Partnership Organisation (GWPO), a global network focused on water resource governance and management. CCAGUA stated that this partnership supports its efforts to align local programs with international water governance frameworks and to expand collaboration with other members of the GWPO network.

CCAGUA also maintains an alliance with Corporación Gestión Sostenible, through which the two organizations work together to pursue grant funding and financial support from international cooperation organizations. According to CCAGUA, this collaboration is directed at engaging with entities such as National Geographic, the AJA Foundation, the DRK Foundation, and the Water Research Foundation, among others, to help finance the non-profit organization’s water access and environmental education programs.

Daniel Mauricio Paez Tobar, Executive Director of The Colombian Water Chamber (Cámara Colombiana del Agua), said the goal of these programs and partnerships is to connect education, technology, and community participation around the human right to have access to drinkable water. He noted that the organization aims for each program to respond to a concrete need identified within the communities it serves, from school-based education to water access in rural areas, while institutional and international alliances help extend the reach and sustainability of that work.

CCAGUA has also maintained an active presence in broader institutional coordination efforts, including participation in the Colombian network of the United Nations Global Compact, as well as in public consultation processes on national water policy from the MinAmbiente, Colombia’s state entity for environment and sustainable development. Daniel Paez, mentioned that they will continue expanding partnerships with universities, territorial entities, and international organizations in the water sector.

The programs and alliances described operate on an ongoing basis and remain open to new institutional, academic, and community partnerships. Additional information about each initiative is available on the organization’s website: https://ccagua.org.

CCAGUA receives online donations on their verified profile from GiveRadar – https://donaciones.ccagua.org/

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