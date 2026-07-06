Beaumont Jewelry Collective Announces Purpose Driven Online Fine Jewelry Platform Curated By Mother And Daughter Gemologists

A New Online Home For Color Centered Fine Jewelry

Beaumont Jewelry Collective, an online fine jewelry brand led by mother and daughter co-founders Laura Beaumont and Chloe Beaumont, announces the continued development of its purpose driven jewelry platform featuring independent designers, colored gemstones, and a giving model connected to nonprofit organizations. The brand brings together a curated collection of fine jewelry intended to reflect personal expression, responsible sourcing conversations, and support for communities connected to the jewelry supply chain.

The company is guided by Laura and Chloe Beaumont, both Graduate Gemologists through the Gemological Institute of America, commonly known as GIA. Their shared background in gemology, art, and jewelry design informs a collection that places color, texture, craftsmanship, and ethical awareness at the center of the customer experience. Through Beaumont Jewelry Collective , the brand offers fine jewelry online while working with independent designers whose pieces reflect a range of creative perspectives, including designs such as The Petite Risa Ring by M.Hisae in Bicolor Sapphire.

Gemology, Art, And A Shared Family Vision

Beaumont Jewelry Collective was shaped by the creative paths of both co founders. Laura Beaumont’s connection to jewelry began as a collector and later grew as she supported Chloe’s education and professional development in jewelry design. A large-scale abstract painter and member of Silvermine Guild of Artists in Norwalk, Connecticut, Laura later moved across the country to study gemology at GIA Carlsbad, adding formal gemstone training to her existing fine art background.

“For me, Laura, my first connection to jewelry was just as a happy collector, and then as Chloe’s biggest supporter while she pursued her education and career,” said Laura Beaumont, Co-Founder of Beaumont Jewelry Collective. “Creativity has always been my natural language. As a newly independent woman, I decided to take a leap, move across the country, and study at GIA Carlsbad to become certified in gemology. I still paint, but now I get to pour my artistic spark into designing jewelry that celebrates fun pops of color and interesting textures. Nothing excites me more than sharing the joy of color with others through our pieces that we design and carry.”

Chloe Beaumont’s path began with a long standing interest in jewelry design and later expanded through fine art study and social entrepreneurship. After earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Art from Baylor University, Chloe interned with Blessed Hope Nepal in Kathmandu, Nepal, where she worked alongside women artisans who were among the first in their community to own their own business. That experience influenced her vision for a jewelry company that could connect design with social impact.

“I have been dreaming of being a jewelry designer since my high school days in Westport, Connecticut,” said Chloe Beaumont, Co Founder of Beaumont Jewelry Collective. “After college I packed my bags for Kathmandu, Nepal, where I interned with Blessed Hope Nepal for almost five months. That experience sparked the idea of one day combining jewelry design with social entrepreneurship. After years of working for other designers and receiving mentorship from jewelry industry members, the time finally felt right to start a business with my mom.”

A Collective Model With Independent Designers

The Beaumont Jewelry Collective platform features work from 10 independent jewelry designers whose pieces reflect a shared interest in responsible sourcing, distinctive design, and meaningful craftsmanship. The company’s collection includes jewelry made with colored gemstones and materials, such as Fairmined gold, selected through a process that values transparency, beauty, and the realities of complex global supply chains.

Instead of relying on a consignment model, Beaumont Jewelry Collective purchases pieces from all its designers up front. The company describes this approach as a deliberate business decision intended to support participating designers while giving the brand greater accountability over the jewelry it presents to customers. The model also reflects the founders’ broader commitment to building long term relationships with designers, cutters, miners, and others whose work helps bring each piece to life.

The brand’s jewelry is intended for a wide range of customers and occasions, with no gender based rules around who may wear or enjoy the pieces. Its design perspective emphasizes bold color, expressive gemstones, and jewelry that can mark celebrations, personal milestones, or meaningful memories.

Giving Back Through Each Collection

Beaumont Jewelry Collective is also structured around a giving model. Each collection supports worthy organizations with impact all around the globe. According to the company, a percentage of each piece’s sale is donated to five nongovernmental organizations working to uplift artisanal mining communities and support environmental protection through regenerative agriculture and advocacy.

The company is a Fairmined Certified brand, a designation connected to responsible practices in the sourcing of gold from empowered artisanal and small scale mining organizations in Colombia and Peru. Beaumont Jewelry Collective states that it values transparency while recognizing that no supply chain is perfect. This position allows the brand to discuss responsible sourcing with nuance, focusing on continuous learning, clear communication, and practical steps that align with its mission. Among the pieces available through the collective is The Sea of Cortez Pearl and Tourmaline Necklace by Dylann Wolfe, reflecting the brand’s emphasis on distinctive materials and independent designer craftsmanship.

By connecting fine jewelry with charitable giving and sourcing awareness, Beaumont Jewelry Collective aims to create a retail experience that highlights the people and communities behind jewelry. The founders view generosity as a core part of the brand’s identity and as a meaningful extension of the joy, celebration, and connection that jewelry can represent.

Portland Area Service And Digital Access

As an online fine jewelry company, Beaumont Jewelry Collective is designed to make its collection available through a digital shopping experience. The brand also offers free local delivery for customers who live in the Portland metro area, adding a local service element to its broader online model.

About Beaumont Jewelry Collective

Beaumont Jewelry Collective is an online fine jewelry brand co-founded by mother and daughter gemologists Laura Beaumont and Chloe Beaumont. Both founders are GIA Graduate Gemologists, and the company curates fine jewelry with an emphasis on colored gemstones, independent designers, responsible sourcing, and charitable giving. Beaumont Jewelry Collective works with 10 independent designers and supports nonprofit organizations connected to artisanal mining communities and environmental protection. More information is available at Beaumont Jewelry Collective . The company can be reached by email at info@beaumontjewelrycollective.com and can also be found on Instagram , Facebook , and Pinterest .