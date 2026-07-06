ConsumersVerified is rolling out a major upgrade to its digital platform. The site helps people make confident purchasing decisions, and this relaunch is meant to make researching companies, reading real customer reviews, and finding the right products and services easier than before. New topics are getting added weekly now, and the company is bringing on new brand partners on an ongoing basis to keep pace with demand.

Reviews on the relaunched platform come straight from third-party sources, pulled directly from Google, Trustpilot, and the Better Business Bureau. Of those reviewers, 98 percent are verified, which is how the platform keeps fabricated or paid content out of the mix. Right now the site has thousands of verified reviews spanning more than 150 companies, spread across a wide range of consumer categories.

The upgrade also brings 2026 Buyers Guides to the platform, built to help people make smarter financial and lifestyle decisions by putting top-rated companies side by side. Right now the site is organized around five core categories: Weight Loss, Moving Companies, Home Warranties, Car Loan Refinancing, and Solar Energy.

Telehealth and medical weight loss is one of the fastest-growing categories on the site, and the platform now breaks down GLP-1 programs and medications in detail. Ark Health sits at the top of that list with a 4.9-star rating, picked out for licensed providers and onboarding that moves fast. TrimRx gets a mention too, mainly for personalized medical support and pricing that’s upfront rather than buried in fine print. Luma Health and Eden Health round out the category’s other featured brands. For anyone trying to understand the medication side of things, the platform also runs research articles comparing compounded semaglutide against brand-name versions, walking through what’s similar, what’s different, and what the risks actually are.

Moving is another area that got a lot of attention in this upgrade. The new 2026 Buyers Guides for long-distance movers cover what people actually need to know pricing, red flags to watch for, and storage options both locally and over long distances. AmeriSafe Van Lines shows up as a highly rated direct carrier, and New Start Relocation is evaluated alongside it. The site also covers Mayzlin Van Lines and MoveSafe Relocation, going into what each one specifically offers so users can avoid surprises and end up with a professional crew that’s upfront about pricing.

Outside health and moving, the platform also serves homeowners and vehicle owners directly. Its Home Warranties section reviews coverage plans for systems and appliances, with close looks at Cinch Home Services, American Home Shield, and Old Republic Home Protection. Cinch stands out for its 180-day labor guarantee, while Old Republic offers contracts that run anywhere from one to five years depending on what a homeowner needs. On the auto side, anyone trying to bring down a monthly car payment can check the Car Loan Refinancing category, where Gravity Lending, iLending, and Auto Approve get reviewed on rates, terms, and the kind of service perks that matter soft credit checks among them, plus access to a dedicated loan officer. Solar gets its own section too: Sunrun, Sunlux, Freedom Solar Power, and Project Solar are all compared so people can see real costs and what’s actually covered before they commit.

Using the platform comes down to four steps: search for a business, read verified reviews, compare options through the expert buyers guides, then make a final call with some confidence behind it. The whole point of putting it all in one place is so people can check their decisions before they spend any money. Review counts and ratings reflect aggregated data as of publication, and the company says it doesn’t touch or editorialize individual customer feedback.

The 2026 rollout isn’t done yet. ConsumersVerified’s development team keeps adding new topics and brands on a weekly basis, with the goal of staying the place people go for consumer research they can actually trust.

About ConsumersVerified:

ConsumersVerified helps people make confident decisions using verified reviews and expert research. The platform centers on five categories Weight Loss, Moving Companies, Home Warranties, Car Loan Refinancing, and Solar Energy and its goal is to give users one place to research, compare, and act on their purchasing decisions. Every review on the site comes from real customers, pulled from third-party platforms including Google, Trustpilot, and the Better Business Bureau. The company says it doesn’t fabricate, alter, or editorialize individual reviews, and that its ratings reflect aggregated data as it stood at the time of publication.