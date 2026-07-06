Sky’s Planned ITV Deal Could Reshape UK Commercial Television

Sky is expected to buy ITV’s television and streaming business in one of the largest British media deals in recent years. The proposed takeover would give the Comcast-owned company control of ITV’s free-to-air channels and ITVX, while ITV Studios would remain a separate production business.

The deal has not yet been formally announced. However, talks have been under way since last year, and Reuters reported that Sky had reached terms to acquire ITV’s broadcast and streaming unit for about £1.6 billion.

For Sky, the appeal is clear. ITV remains the UK’s largest commercial public service broadcaster, with national reach, strong entertainment brands and a prominent position on television guides and smart TV platforms.

ITV Shows Would Stay Free for Now

The deal would not immediately move ITV’s best-known programmes behind a paywall. ITV’s public service broadcasting licence runs until 2034, after Ofcom renewed Channel 3 licences for a further 10 years.

Shows such as Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Love Island and I’m a Celebrity would also continue to be made by ITV Studios. That production business is not part of the Sky deal and would remain owned by existing ITV shareholders.

A supply agreement is expected to ensure ITV Studios continues making key shows for ITV after the takeover. Over time, Sky could still review contracts, combine technology platforms or use ITVX more closely with its own streaming services.

Radio Times editor Caroline Frost said ITV content may gradually become more integrated with subscription platforms. But significant changes to major programmes would likely depend on future contract terms and the public service licence.

Sky Gains Scale in Streaming and Sport

Sky is believed to want ITVX as part of a larger commercial streaming service that can compete more directly with Netflix, Disney+ and other global platforms. ITVX gives Sky a free streaming platform with a large UK audience.

Sport is another major reason the deal could matter. ITV’s public service status allows it to bid for listed events that must remain available free-to-air, including the World Cup, the Olympic Games, the Grand National and the British Grand Prix.

Sky already holds major sports rights, including most live Premier League matches and Formula 1 rights in the UK until 2034. Former ITV chair Peter Bazalgette said combining Sky’s sports business with ITV’s free-to-air reach would be one of the strongest attractions for Comcast.

Sky could also use ITV as a showcase for selected pay-TV content. A drama, comedy or sports event could be shown free on ITV to promote a later series, channel or subscription package.

News and Ownership Questions Remain

The proposed deal raises questions about ITV News, which has been produced by ITN since ITV launched in 1955. ITN’s current contract with ITV runs until 2031, so Sky would have to honour it if the takeover goes ahead.

After that, Sky could decide whether ITV News should remain with ITN or be more closely linked to Sky News. ITV’s regional news operation, however, remains a key part of its public service obligations.

The deal also raises wider questions about U.S. ownership of British media. Comcast already owns Sky, and the purchase of ITV’s broadcast arm would place more UK commercial television assets under American control.

Some producers argue that this does not necessarily mean ITV’s programmes would lose their British identity. Curve Media founder Camilla Lewis said global streamers have already learned that local British stories can travel internationally, making a shift away from national programming commercially risky.

For viewers, the immediate changes may be limited. The larger effects are more likely to appear through streaming bundles, technology integration, sports rights strategy and future decisions about ITV’s public service role after 2034.

Featured image credits: James West via Flickr

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