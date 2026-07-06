Novoflö Launches Certified Premium Shower Filter to Redefine Step Zero in Skincare and Anti Aging Routines

Novoflö introduces a premium, independently certified shower filtration system that is NSF, CE, RoHS, SGS, and ISO certified, designed to address the most overlooked step in modern skincare, hair care, and anti aging routines. Recently recognized as an award winning brand in the wellness and personal care space Evergreen Award for Best Shower Filter for Skin & Hair in Germany of 2026 award . Novoflö is bringing a new perspective to beauty by placing water quality at the foundation of every skincare and haircare routine.

The global skincare industry is valued at more than 200 billion dollars, with consumers continuing to invest in serums, moisturizers, and advanced anti aging treatments. Yet many still question why their routines fail to deliver the expected results. Novoflö, a premium shower filtration brand founded in 2025, believes the missing element is not another skincare product. It is the quality of the water used every day.

Step Zero: Where Every Routine Actually Begins

Novoflö is introducing a new framework for how consumers think about skincare, hair care, and anti aging routines: Step Zero. Before the retinol. Before the Vitamin C serum. Before the cleanser, toner, or moisturizer. There is a shower. For millions of people, that first daily step may be working against every product that follows.

Tap water, even in modern cities, commonly carries chlorine, heavy metals, hard minerals, microplastics, and other impurities. These elements do not simply rinse away. Chlorine can strip the skin’s natural moisture barrier and contribute to oxidative stress, one of the biological processes associated with visible skin aging. Hard minerals may leave deposits on the skin and hair, affecting the surface that many skincare and anti-aging products are designed to support. The result is a daily cycle in which shower water may reduce the effectiveness of an otherwise consistent beauty routine.

Rather than positioning itself as another skincare product, Novoflö introduces Step Zero as the foundation that comes before every other step. By improving the quality of shower water first, the company believes consumers can create a stronger starting point for healthier looking skin and hair.

“We did not set out to build a filter. We set out to fix a blind spot,” said the Founder of Novoflö. “Millions of people are investing seriously in their skin and hair, especially in anti-aging, but they are showering in water that undoes those efforts every single day. Novoflö exists to close that gap. That is what Step Zero means.”

Novoflö describes itself as the world’s first Step Zero shower filtration brand, introducing a category focused on improving the quality of water before any skincare or haircare product is applied.

Certified to International Standards Before Anything Else

In a wellness category where unverified claims are common, Novoflö has pursued one of the broadest independent certification profiles available in the shower filtration category.

The shower filter is supported by internationally recognized certifications that reflect product safety, quality, and manufacturing excellence.

NSF Certification confirms the product meets globally recognized standards for water filtration safety and performance through rigorous independent testing.

confirms the product meets globally recognized standards for water filtration safety and performance through rigorous independent testing. CE Marking confirms compliance with European health, safety, and environmental protection requirements for products sold throughout the European Economic Area.

confirms compliance with European health, safety, and environmental protection requirements for products sold throughout the European Economic Area. RoHS Compliance verifies the product is manufactured without specified hazardous substances that are restricted under European regulations.

verifies the product is manufactured without specified hazardous substances that are restricted under European regulations. SGS Certification provides independent verification of product quality, safety, and testing by one of the world’s leading inspection and certification organizations.

provides independent verification of product quality, safety, and testing by one of the world’s leading inspection and certification organizations. ISO Certification demonstrates that manufacturing follows internationally recognized quality management systems focused on consistency, reliability, and continual improvement.

Few brands in the shower filtration category can point to this breadth of independent third party validation across both safety and performance. For consumers choosing a product that comes into contact with their body every day and supports the foundation of their skincare and anti aging routine, these certifications provide reassurance that product performance is supported by recognized external standards rather than marketing claims alone.

Understanding the Science Behind Everyday Water

The effects of chlorine and hard minerals on skin and hair have been studied within dermatological and water quality research. Chlorine is widely used in municipal water systems to eliminate harmful microorganisms and maintain safe drinking water. While essential for water treatment, it may also reduce the natural oils and moisture that help support healthy looking skin and hair.

Novoflö presents this as a wellness consideration that aligns with growing consumer interest in preventative skincare and anti aging. Rather than attempting to correct damage after it occurs, the Step Zero philosophy encourages improving the quality of water before the skincare routine begins.

“Chlorine is designed to eliminate harmful organisms in water treatment,”. “That same process can also affect the natural moisture your skin and hair work to maintain. No serum can fully compensate for that. Our goal is to improve the quality of the water people experience every day.”

Designed for Modern Bathrooms and Daily Rituals

Many shower filters prioritize function while overlooking design. Novoflö was developed to complement contemporary bathrooms with a polished chrome finish, compact profile, and clean aesthetic that integrates naturally alongside premium skincare products.

The filtration system installs within minutes without specialized tools or plumbing experience while maintaining consistent water pressure through its multi layer filtration design. Available in multiple finishes, the product is designed to fit seamlessly into modern wellness focused homes.

Leadership Driven by Healthcare and Aesthetics

Novoflö was founded by a serial entrepreneur with more than two decades of experience across healthcare, technology, and marketing. His experience leading medical aesthetics businesses helped shape the company’s focus on addressing everyday environmental factors that influence skin health.

“I’ve spent years watching people invest significant amounts into treating skin and hair concerns that may begin with the water they shower in every day,”. “The moment people make that connection, everything changes.”

The company’s philosophy is simple. Real self care starts before skincare begins. It starts with the water.

Building the Future of Step Zero Wellness

Following its recent launch, Novoflö is expanding across Europe and the Middle East while introducing consumers to the Step Zero philosophy. The company plans to broaden its portfolio into additional home and personal wellness solutions that help improve the everyday interaction between people and their environment through certified engineering, thoughtful design, and science informed innovation.

About Novoflö

Novoflö is an award winning premium shower filtration brand founded in 2025 on the belief that beauty and wellness begin at the source. The company developed the world’s first Step Zero shower filtration concept, encouraging consumers to prioritize water quality before every skincare and anti aging routine. Combining modern design with NSF, CE, RoHS, SGS, and ISO certified engineering, Novoflö offers premium shower filtration systems that install within minutes without tools while supporting healthier looking skin and hair.

Learn more at https://novoflo.de/ or contact the company at info@novoflo.de.