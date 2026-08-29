Google Adds Flight Tracking, Hotel Booking, and Rewards Search to AI Mode

Google is expanding AI Mode in Search with new travel features that let users track flight prices, compare rewards rates, and book hotels through a conversational interface. The updates push AI Mode beyond trip research by allowing users to handle more of the planning and booking process without leaving the experience.

Google detailed the changes in its official announcement, saying AI Mode can now combine real-time travel data with follow-up questions and booking options.

AI Mode Can Now Track Flight Prices

Users can tell AI Mode where and when they want to fly and receive current options from more than 300 airlines and travel sites. They can then ask AI Mode to track those fares and receive an email when prices change for the selected route and dates.

Flight price tracking is now available in more than 180 countries and territories where AI Mode is supported, excluding certain European Economic Area markets. Users who are ready to book can build an itinerary in AI Mode before completing the purchase through an airline or travel platform.

Hotel Booking Starts Rolling Out in the U.S.

AI Mode can also recommend hotels based on a user’s destination and preferences, showing options alongside reviews and other details. Once a user selects a property, supported listings will show a “Continue on Google” option for completing the reservation.

Users can choose a room, review details such as cancellation policies, and pay with Google Pay. The hotel or booking platform remains the merchant of record and is responsible for customer service after the reservation is completed.

Hotel booking is beginning to roll out in English in the U.S. with partners including Booking.com, Choice Hotels International, Expedia, Hilton, Hotels.com, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Priceline, Trip.com, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Points and Miles Rates Are Available Globally

AI Mode can now also show how many points or miles are required for eligible flights and hotels. Users can specify a loyalty program and travel dates, then compare matching redemption options using current partner data.

Initial support includes Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, American Airlines, Choice Hotels International, Hilton, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Google plans to add Accor, Flying Blue, Hyatt, LATAM Airlines, and Lufthansa Group in the coming weeks.

The rewards feature is available globally in supported AI Mode locations and languages, although some functions remain unavailable in parts of the European Economic Area.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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