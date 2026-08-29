Hoomanely Uses AI Feeding Station to Track Changes in Dogs’ Health

Hoomanely has developed an AI-powered feeding station called EverBowl that tracks changes in how dogs eat and drink to help owners identify potential health issues earlier. The system measures food and water intake, eating speed, chewing and swallowing sounds, facial temperature, oral movement, and other signals, then compares them with each dog’s normal baseline.

The Palo Alto startup says its platform is intended to supplement veterinary care rather than diagnose illnesses. Owners can view changes through the Hoomanely app and share longer-term reports with veterinarians when needed.

EverBowl Builds a Baseline From Daily Feeding

Hoomanely co-founder and CEO Sai Supriya Sharath said feeding provides a consistent environment for collecting health data because dogs often eat and drink in the same place and posture every day.

The platform uses those repeated measurements to build an individual health record. If the system detects a sustained change from normal eating, drinking, temperature, or oral behavior, it surfaces the change to the owner.

Users can also add information manually so the baseline includes factors the sensors cannot directly observe.

Early Testing Covered More Than 80 Dogs

Hoomanely says it developed the system through an 18-month beta involving more than 80 dogs and around 5 million data points.

During testing, one dog’s altered eating behavior was eventually linked to a chipped tooth that had begun to become infected. In another case, sustained changes in eating and temperature patterns prompted an owner to visit a veterinarian, where the dog was diagnosed with tick fever.

The company has shipped about 50 devices so far. EverBowl and its accompanying reports are currently offered through a $29-per-month subscription.

Clinical Validation Is Still Underway

Hoomanely has not yet published independent measurements for sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive value, or false-positive rates. Sharath said determining those figures will require studies that compare alerts generated by the platform against confirmed veterinary diagnoses.

The company is now using its collected data to design formal veterinary studies. Hoomanely says results will eventually be reported by alert category rather than reduced to a single overall accuracy figure.

Hoomanely Plans More Animal Health Devices

The startup is also developing EverSense, a wearable intended to measure movement and rest, and EverHub, which would collect information from third-party devices such as smart collars, feeders, and home sensors.

Hoomanely eventually plans to use data from its devices for animal health research and services involving nutrition and insurance. Sharath said the underlying system could also be adapted for other animals, including cats, livestock, and horses.

The company has raised $1.8 million in pre-seed funding and has begun discussions for a seed round.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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