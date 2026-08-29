Atorie Raises $9.5 Million to Connect Luxury Manufacturers Directly With Shoppers

Fashion startup Atorie has raised $9.5 million in seed funding to expand its AI-powered marketplace connecting consumers directly with manufacturers that also produce for luxury brands. The round included a16z speedrun, Night Capital, and Lightspeed Ventures partner Jeremy Liew.

Atorie sells handbags, clothing, and other products made with materials and manufacturing processes similar to those used by high-end labels, but at lower prices. Co-founder Redouane Ramdani said the products are generally not replicas, but items produced by factories that have developed their own design and product-development capabilities.

Atorie Works Directly With Luxury Manufacturers

Ramdani said luxury factories have historically depended on large orders from a small number of brands. Those arrangements can create inventory and financial risks when brands overproduce or cancel orders.

He said more factories are now developing products themselves and producing smaller batches. AI tools are also being used to estimate which products are likely to sell before manufacturers commit to larger production runs.

Ramdani founded Atorie with Luis Angulo after previously building creator platform Snipfeed, which was acquired in 2024. He said his family background in luxury manufacturing helped shape the idea for the company.

Atorie currently works with more than 40 factories worldwide. Ramdani compared its positioning with retailers such as Quince, while saying the company ultimately wants to offer an alternative to Zara with higher-quality products at accessible prices.

AI Helps With Demand Forecasting and Shopping

Atorie uses AI to analyze fashion trends, test product colors, estimate consumer demand, and predict when certain materials may become scarce. The company says those forecasts can help factories manage production and inventory more efficiently.

On the consumer side, Atorie offers an AI shopping assistant that can generate outfits based on a customer’s stated inspiration. The system also learns shopping preferences over time to recommend additional products.

Ramdani said Atorie is already seeing more sales referrals from AI platforms including ChatGPT and Claude.

Startup Targets More Than $55 Million Annualized Revenue

Atorie generated about $5 million in sales last year and expects to surpass a $55 million annualized revenue run rate this year.

The company plans to use the new funding to expand logistics, build additional AI tools, and support production. It also intends to launch an in-house product line and work with creators and influencers that want to develop their own clothing collections.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.