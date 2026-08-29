Google Launches $129 Fitbit Air Pokémon Sleep Edition for Pokémon’s 30th Anniversary

Google has introduced a special-edition Fitbit Air designed to work with Pokémon Sleep, combining Fitbit’s health and fitness tracking with the sleep-focused game. Priced at $129, the device is available for preorder now and will begin shipping on September 15.

The launch coincides with Pokémon’s 30th anniversary. Google detailed the collaboration in its official announcement, positioning the wearable as another way for Pokémon Sleep players to use real-world sleep data in the game.

Fitbit Air Sleep Data Can Feed Into Pokémon Sleep

Pokémon Sleep, which launched in 2023, rewards players based partly on how much and how well they sleep. Players begin with Snorlax and build its Drowsy Power through their sleep activity, which attracts additional Pokémon for them to discover.

The special-edition Fitbit Air can sync with Google Health and Pokémon Sleep. During the day, it tracks information including movement, heart rate, and cardio load, while overnight it measures sleep duration and quality.

Pokémon Sleep already works with several other wearable devices, including Apple Watch, other Fitbit models, Galaxy Watch, and Google Pixel Watch. A wearable is not required to use the game.

Special Edition Builds on the $99 Fitbit Air

Google introduced the standard Fitbit Air in May for $99. The screenless wearable features a slimmer design alongside health, fitness, and sleep tracking, with an AI-powered health coach that provides guidance based on activity, sleep, and wellness information.

The Pokémon Sleep edition adds themed elements around the existing Fitbit Air hardware while maintaining its connection to Google’s health platform.

Google has also recently introduced other special-edition wearables, including a $579 Pixel Watch developed with basketball player Stephen Curry and designed around workouts.

The Fitbit Air Special Edition Pokémon Sleep will be available through the Google Store and Target, both online and in physical stores. Shipments are scheduled to begin September 15.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.