Mesmerise Launches Call-to-Sale Attribution System After Audit Finds Most Conversions Invisible to Standard Tracking

Mesmerise Digital , a Melbourne-based marketing agency, has launched a call-to-sale attribution system connecting inbound phone conversations directly with the ongoing marketing campaigns that generate them. The new system has been providing deeper-than-ever insights for clients since its launch in early August.

The launch comes on the back of a year-long audit of advertising accounts and marketing data across 30 industries conducted by Mesmerise Digital’s founder, Petar Petrović. The investigation found a consistent pattern in accounts reviews, discovering that 75 percent of business conversions arrive as phone calls that most standard methods are unable to track, leaving the majority of revenue unattributed to any campaign.

Petrović said the following:

“Most businesses spend the majority of their tracking budget on only 25% of their conversions, leaving the remaining 75% invisible to their statistical analysis. Owners get caught up focusing on the 25% of spending, which looks like it’s working, without realising that the majority of their conversions are arriving through old-fashioned conversations by phone.”

This gap is widest in industries where conversions are long and considered. If clients convert over many months, their data is usually not capturable via conventional digital analytics channels. For example, some landscape design and construction firms regularly record sales cycles running as long as 24 months, a period over which regular form tracking cannot hold together a coherent paper trail.

Mesmerise Digital’s system combines consent-driven call recording and transcription with existing campaign data. Every conversation gets an identifier tying it back to an ad, keyword or another marker denoting it a member of a specific campaign family. Business owners can see and adjust the connections, allowing them to measure the real impact of marketing spend on revenue via phone channels.

The system is currently available exclusively to Mesmerise Digital clients. Rollout is being prioritised for customers with long-cycle conversion windows and those that receive most of their sales interest via phone.

“Recording and transcribing phone conversations with clients closes out another touchpoint and turns it into a unit of analysis,” explains Petrović. “With our new tool, companies get more coverage of their voice-based conversion channels and can analyse them with more confidence.”

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