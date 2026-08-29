Ticket Fairy Launches the World’s First Event Ticketing Command Line Built for AI Agents

Ticket Fairy, the event ticketing platform behind tens of thousands of live events, today launched a command line that lets AI assistants and automated systems carry out the daily work of running an event. The company believes its CLI is the first tool of its kind in the events industry designed for AI agents.

An admin dashboard is the right tool for a single change. It becomes a bottleneck when the same change has to be made a hundred times, when a sales report has to run every morning before the team wakes up, or when another system needs to act without a person clicking. Promoters hit that wall every season. The new command line for event ticketing turns those jobs into instructions that can be scripted, scheduled overnight, or handed to an AI assistant, which then works inside the platform under the same role and scope its owner holds in the dashboard. An assistant given a venue manager’s access can do a venue manager’s work, and nothing beyond it.

“Event teams should be able to hand their manual work to software, and increasingly to an AI assistant, without handing over the keys,” said Ritesh Patel, Co-CEO of Ticket Fairy. “We built this so an assistant can do a full day of operational work for a promoter or a venue, safely, only within what that person is allowed to do, and with a human approving anything that spends money or reaches a customer.”

The company has processed more than $300 million in ticket sales across tens of thousands of events, saving organisers thousands of hours of administrative work. The command line and its built-in MCP server extends that system outward, giving teams a way to connect an AI assistant to live sales data, guest lists and reporting without building an integration from scratch.

Ticket Fairy expects agent-run operations to become ordinary in live events within a few seasons, with organisers spending their time on booking and audience rather than on data entry. The command line is the company’s move to make that shift safe before it becomes common.

About Ticket Fairy

Ticket Fairy is the operating system for live entertainment, bringing event ticketing, marketing, real-time analytics, AI agents, banking and event financing into one platform so organisers can sell more tickets, get paid faster and run entry with confidence. The platform powers events of every size, from intimate club nights to major festivals.